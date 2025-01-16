Sounders FC and Japanese Side Vissel Kobe Renew Historic Partnership, Marking 30-Year Anniversary of Original Collaboration

January 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC and Japanese club Vissel Kobe today announced a renewal of their historic partnership, a momentous step toward strengthening global connections and celebrating the bond between sister cities Seattle and Kobe. This week marks the 30th anniversary of the two clubs' initial collaboration, and this renewed relationship will continue to foster cultural exchange, community engagement and mutual support between the clubs, their cities and fans. The partnership between the two clubs includes collaborative aspects on the technical side, including player development, scouting and squad management, in addition to marketing, digital and commercial endeavors.

The partnership between Sounders FC and Vissel Kobe was first established in 1995 in response to the devastating Kobe earthquake that affected thousands of lives. In the wake of this tragedy, the two teams united in a show of solidarity, playing two international matches - one in Kobe and one in Seattle - raising awareness and funds for earthquake relief efforts. This landmark initiative not only united two soccer clubs but also formed a lasting friendship between the cities of Seattle and Kobe, which have been sister cities since 1957.

"The bond between our two clubs and cities has always been one of special significance," said Sounders FC Owner Adrian Hanauer, who took the first step toward renewing this cherished relationship by personally reaching out to Vissel Kobe in late 2024. "As we approach the 30th anniversary of our partnership, it felt like the right time to renew our commitment to one another and explore new opportunities for collaboration. This partnership transcends soccer - it's about global community, shared values and mutual respect."

This renewal of the partnership was sparked during Hanauer's visit to Japan in December 2024 to meet with executives from Vissel Kobe (pictured above with Vissel Kobe Vice Chairman Kenichi Mikitani). Both clubs are committed to creating new opportunities for cultural exchange and youth development, with a focus on promoting soccer and strengthening the ties between Seattle and Kobe. Through this renewed collaboration, Sounders FC and Vissel Kobe will explore initiatives that bring their communities together, including friendly matches, youth camps and joint charitable events to support causes that impact both Japan and the Pacific Northwest.

"We are pleased to announce that Vissel Kobe has formed a partnership with Seattle Sounders FC," said Vissel Kobe President Yuki Chifu. "Kobe and Seattle are sister cities, and this partnership has its roots in the events following the Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake in 1995. In that year, Vissel Kobe visited Seattle, and the following year, in 1996, the predecessor of Seattle Sounders FC came to Kobe for a charity match. This historical connection has led to the realization of this partnership. It is an honor to collaborate with such an outstanding club as Seattle Sounders FC.

"This partnership will involve efforts on both sports and business fronts," continued Chifu. "Moving forward, we aim to deepen collaboration in various areas, including enhancing player transfers and development, creating growth opportunities for young players and promoting the discovery and nurturing of talented players through scouting and data sharing. Additionally, as a bridge between Asia and America, we are committed to enhancing the brand value of both clubs. We look forward to many years of mutual growth and success for both clubs."

To kick off the renewed partnership, Vissel Kobe has loaned defender Kaito Yamada to Tacoma Defiance for the 2025 campaign. The 18-year-old centerback has spent time with the Japan Youth National Team and now joins Sounders FC's MLS NEXT Pro side for the upcoming season, which begins later this spring.

Sounders FC and Vissel Kobe also plan to enhance their digital engagement and provide fans in both cities with unique opportunities to connect with their teams across borders. The partnership is a celebration of soccer's power to unite people around the world, creating a space for collaboration beyond the pitch. The clubs will continue to focus on mutual growth, helping to raise the profile of the beautiful game in both Japan and the United States.

The Rave Green commenced their 2025 preseason this week at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse before departing for camp in Marbella, Spain this weekend. Sounders FC begins its 2025 campaign on the road in Concacaf Champions League action at Guatemalan side Antigua GFC on Wednesday, February 19 (5:00 p.m. PT) before opening the MLS regular season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, February 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

TRANSACTION: Tacoma Defiance acquires defender Kaito Yamada on loan from Vissel Kobe for the 2025 season on January 16, 2025.

Name: Kaito Yamada

Position: Defender

Height: 6-3

Weight: 155

Born: August 31, 2006 in Itami, Japan

Hometown: Itami, Japan

Citizenship: Japan

Acquired: Acquired via loan from Vissel Kobe for the 2025 season on January 16, 2025

Previous Clubs: Vissel Kobe (2024)

