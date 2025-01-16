Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule
January 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids confirmed today their 2025 preseason schedule for the first leg of preseason as they prepare for the 2025 MLS regular season.
The Rapids will begin their preseason in Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico, with three matches. They will face Celaya F.C. on Jan. 19, a side they defeated 3-0 during the 2023 preseason, followed by a game against Querétaro F.C. on Jan. 26. The Liga MX club has been a familiar preseason opponent, with the Rapids securing a 5-1 win in 2024 after a 1-0 regulation victory in 2023. The Mexico leg concludes with the Rapids' first-ever matchup against Atlético La Paz on Jan. 31.
The Rapids will then head to Palm Beach, Florida, for their second and final leg of preseason training where they are scheduled to compete against two MLS sides. The club will first face off against D.C. United on Feb. 7, followed by a match against Toronto FC on Feb. 11.
Match Schedule
Jan. 19 - 10 a.m. MT - Celaya F.C. - Venue: FC Total
Jan. 26 - 9:30 a.m. MT - Querétaro F.C - Venue: La Corregidora
Jan. 31 - 10 a.m. MT - Atlético La Paz - Venue: La Loma
Feb. 7 - 9 a.m. MT - D.C. United - Venue: The Gardens North County District Park
Feb. 11 - 9 a.m. MT - Toronto FC - Venue: The Gardens North County District Park
Follow coverage of these five matches, including updates, highlights, and behind-the-scenes content, on the Rapids' official social channels and ColoradoRapids.com.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 16, 2025
- Several Academy Homegrowns Join RSL/Monarchs Rosters for 2025 Campaign - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Sign Free Agent Forward Maximiliano Urruti - New England Revolution
- Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule - Colorado Rapids
- Inter Miami CF Signs Defender Gonzalo Luján - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Sign Goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski - LA Galaxy
- New York Red Bulls Transfer Defender John Tolkin to Holstein Kiel of Bundesliga - New York Red Bulls
- Timbers Announce 2025 Preseason Training Camp Roster - Portland Timbers
- Toronto FC Sign Alonso Coello to Contract Extension - Toronto FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Honduran Defender Andy Najar - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule
- Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 Preseason Training Camp Roster
- Colorado Rapids Announce Technical Staff Restructure
- Colorado Rapids Sign Defender Michael Edwards to New Contract
- Cole Bassett: Family Ties and a Long Journey Home