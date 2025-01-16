Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule

January 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids confirmed today their 2025 preseason schedule for the first leg of preseason as they prepare for the 2025 MLS regular season.

The Rapids will begin their preseason in Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico, with three matches. They will face Celaya F.C. on Jan. 19, a side they defeated 3-0 during the 2023 preseason, followed by a game against Querétaro F.C. on Jan. 26. The Liga MX club has been a familiar preseason opponent, with the Rapids securing a 5-1 win in 2024 after a 1-0 regulation victory in 2023. The Mexico leg concludes with the Rapids' first-ever matchup against Atlético La Paz on Jan. 31.

The Rapids will then head to Palm Beach, Florida, for their second and final leg of preseason training where they are scheduled to compete against two MLS sides. The club will first face off against D.C. United on Feb. 7, followed by a match against Toronto FC on Feb. 11.

Match Schedule

Jan. 19 - 10 a.m. MT - Celaya F.C. - Venue: FC Total

Jan. 26 - 9:30 a.m. MT - Querétaro F.C - Venue: La Corregidora

Jan. 31 - 10 a.m. MT - Atlético La Paz - Venue: La Loma

Feb. 7 - 9 a.m. MT - D.C. United - Venue: The Gardens North County District Park

Feb. 11 - 9 a.m. MT - Toronto FC - Venue: The Gardens North County District Park

Follow coverage of these five matches, including updates, highlights, and behind-the-scenes content, on the Rapids' official social channels and ColoradoRapids.com.

