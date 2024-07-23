Timbers Acquire Forward Mason Toye from CF Montréal

July 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have acquired forward Mason Toye from CF Montréal in exchange for Portland's 2025 MLS SuperDraft second round pick, the club announced today. Toye is set to join the Timbers through the 2024 season with a club option for 2025.

"Mason will provide our group with another option in the attack as we make a push to compete in Leagues Cup play, and eye a strong finish to our 2024 MLS season," said Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy. "We look forward to his arrival, and integrating him into the team quickly."

As part of the trade, Montréal will receive a conditional $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) if certain performance metrics are reached, or certain contractual obligations are met.

Toye, 25, comes into Portland after spending five seasons with CF Montréal, recording 13 goals and two assists in 64 appearances (34 starts) dating back to 2020. Notably, Toye scored a career-high seven goals in 14 appearances during the 2021 season, also helping the team win the 2021 Canadian Championship with a 1-0 win against Toronto FC on Nov. 21.

The South Orange, New Jersey native began his professional career when he was drafted seventh overall by Minnesota United FC in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft as a Generation adidas player at the age of 19. With the Loons, Toye made 42 appearances (17 starts), scoring seven goals and tallying four assists before joining Montréal on Oct. 1 in 2020.

"Mason is a player that we've known about for a long time with the profile that we were looking for," said Timbers Head Coach Phil Neville. "He brings good experience and will provide us depth with competition in the forward line. We're excited for him to join us and will help us in our push to the playoffs and Leagues Cup success from now until the end of the season."

At the international level, Toye has made appearances for the U-19, U-20 and U-23 U.S youth national teams.

Mason Toye

Full name: Mason Toye

Position: Forward

Height: 6-3

Date of Birth: October 16, 1998

Age: 25

Birthplace: South Orange, New Jersey

Citizenship: United States

Last Club: CF Montréal

Portland Timbers 2024 Roster

*as of July 23

Goalkeepers (4): Maxime Crépeau, Trey Muse, James Pantemis, Hunter Sulte

Defenders (9): Miguel Araujo, Claudio Bravo, Larrys Mabiala, Zac McGraw, Eric Miller, Kamal Miller, Juan Mosquera, Finn Surman, Dario Zuparic

Midfielders (7): David Ayala, Diego Chara, Evander, Marvin Loría, Santiago Moreno, Cristhian Paredes, Eryk Williamson

Forwards (6): Antony, Nathan Fogaça, Tega Ikoba, Felipe Mora, Jonathan Rodríguez, Mason Toye

