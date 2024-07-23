San Diego FC Partners with GOVX to Honor the Military and First Responder Communities
July 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has signed a multi-year partnership with GOVX focused on a shared commitment of honoring those who serve our country and local communities. As a proud Partner of SDFC, GOVX will present the military and first responder discount ticket program, which will provide discounted single-game tickets for members of the military community and first responders through GOVX.com and the Club website. Additionally, SDFC and GOVX will present military activations during the Club's home matches and partner on an integrated charitable program that will support a military-focused non-profit organization.
"We are honored to welcome GOVX as a partner of San Diego FC," said Tom Penn, President of San Diego FC. "This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to honor and support the brave men and women who serve our nation and our communities. By providing accessible and affordable ticket options, we aim to ensure that these heroes and their families can experience the excitement of SDFC matches firsthand."
This partnership will significantly benefit San Diego FC fans by fostering a stronger connection between the Club and the local military and first responder communities. Through the military discount ticket program, SDFC can offer these heroes the opportunity to enjoy world-class soccer in a vibrant and inclusive environment. The partnership underscores the Club's dedication to community engagement and creating memorable experiences for all fans.
"San Diegans are proud of their city and proud to back the heroes that call it home," said Alan Cole, GOVX CEO. "For GOVX, the opportunity to partner with San Diego FC and provide a bridge between the club and the San Diego military and first responder community that we serve is a great honor. This partnership reinforces our enduring mission to support those who serve our country and communities, and we look forward to working together over the coming seasons to make a difference on and off the field."
Founded in San Diego in 2011, GOVX delivers exclusive benefits to those who keep our country and communities safe and thriving every day. GOVX proudly serves the passionate, loyal community of US Military personnel, law enforcement officers, firefighters, educators, government workers, and medical professionals who make up the GOVX member base today.
Legends, a global premium experiences company, represented San Diego FC in sourcing and negotiating the partnership with GOVX.
