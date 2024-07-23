FC Cincinnati Academy Standouts Stefan Chirila, Will Kaiser Shine in MLS NEXT All-Star Game

July 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Argentine duo were not the only members of The Orange and Blue to make their mark at All-Star festivities. Academy products Stefan Chirila and Will Kuisel were instrumental in the MLS East side of the MLS NEXT All-Star game, an event focused on highlighting the best of the best in the MLS Academy systems league-wide.

Together, the MLS NEXT East All-Stars defeated the MLS NEXT West All-Stars 4-2 with Chirilia scoring the fourth goal of the night in the 90th minute to secure the win.

Chirila has become a name to remember this summer. The forward was named MLS NEXT MVP for his age group and won the Golden Boot at the Generation adidas cup. He scored over 40 goals for the Young Garys across all competitions last season and earned himself not only an MLS NEXT Pro deal this summer with FC Cincinnati 2 but has already signed an FC Cincinnati first-team deal as a homegrown player starting next season.

Kuisel, a left back with the U17 squad along with Chirila (prior to joining FCC 2), has been in the FCC Academy since he was 13-years-old and has transitioned from a winger to a center back and now a full back in his time with the club. A late addition to the squad, Kuisel was informed just four-days before he was selected to the All-Star squad and ensured his entire family was able to come to watch him in this milestone moment.

"It's been like a fever dream," Kuisel said after the match. "I was really nervous but as soon as I got here it was so fun...the opportunity to be playing with such great players; chilling with them and (learning), it's been so great. What a great experience."

The last week has been a big one for Kusiel, who says he watches fellow FCC All-Star Orellano closely to learn how to model his game after the Argentine star, as the 17-year-old just this past week also made his MLS NEXT Pro debut for FC Cincinnati 2 after four-years in the academy.

"This past week, these two games have been such a major step for my career and my life," Kusiel added.

Chirila and Kusiel came on in the second half, as both teams made full substitutions at halftime. As a forward, Chirila combined well with Philadelphia Union youngsters Cavan Sullivan and Diego Rocio. The three used to be teammates at Philly Union before Chrilia made the move to Cincinnati.

"I think we had a really good connection, even though we've all only known each other for, what, barely 24 hours? But I think we looked like a real team out there," Chrilia said after the match. "I've known (Sullivan and Rocio) for a long time and they're such great players, Sullivan would always play two-years up. Both are really good players. So I had a good connection with them."

Sullivan, who recently became the youngest player in MLS history to make an appearance at just 14 years old, has already signed a deal with Manchester City in the English Premier League and has become one of the most noted American youngsters ever. In the 90th minute, Sullivan slipped a pass to Chirila, who made the run and secured the East 4-2 victory over the West with a superb finish to the far post.

"I'm super grateful to FC Cincinnati for giving me these opportunities," Chrila said of being an All-Star. "One year ago today, I would have never thought I'd be here and training with our first team, playing with the second team, signing my (MLS homegrown) contract. It's still a surreal feeling that I'm at this place. So I'm just super grateful to FC Cincinnati for the belief and giving me these opportunities and chances."

