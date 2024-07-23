Where to Watch: Benjamin Cremaschi and Diego Gómez at the Paris 2024 Olympics
July 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Two of Inter Miami CF's standout young midfielders will be representing their countries on the world stage beginning this week, as Homegrown Benjamin Cremaschi and U-22 Initiative player Diego Gómez will take on the Paris 2024 Olympics. The youngsters will represent the United States and Paraguay respectively beginning tomorrow.
Notably, Cremaschi is the youngest player on the U.S. roster at just 19 years of age, making him also age-eligible for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. His selection will also make him the first Inter Miami Academy product to represent his country at the Olympics.
Gómez and Paraguay, meanwhile, will be aiming for success in Paris after a stellar 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament earlier this year in which La Albirroja were crowned champions of the competition for a historic second time and qualified for the Summer Olympic Games for the first time in 20 years.
Benjamin Cremaschi (United States)
Group Stage
Match: France vs. United States
Date: Wednesday, July 24
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Venue: Marseille Stadium
Where to Watch: USA Network, Telemundo, Peacock
Match: New Zealand vs. United States
Date: Saturday, July 27
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Venue: Marseille Stadium
Where to Watch: USA Network, Telemundo, Peacock
Match: United States vs. Guinea
Date: Tuesday, July 30
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Venue: Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium
Where to Watch: USA Network, Telemundo, Peacock
*Knockout Rounds to be determined following group stage
Diego Gómez (Paraguay)
Group Stage
Match: Japan vs. Paraguay
Date: Wednesday, July 24
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Venue: Bordeaux Stadium
Where to Watch: Telemundo, Peacock
Match: Israel vs. Paraguay
Date: Saturday, July 27
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Venue: Parc des Princes
Where to Watch: Universo, Peacock
Match: Paraguay vs. Mali
Date: Tuesday, July 30
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Venue: Parc des Princes
Where to Watch: Telemundo, Peacock
*Knockout Rounds to be determined following group stage
