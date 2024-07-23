Where to Watch: Benjamin Cremaschi and Diego Gómez at the Paris 2024 Olympics

July 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Two of Inter Miami CF's standout young midfielders will be representing their countries on the world stage beginning this week, as Homegrown Benjamin Cremaschi and U-22 Initiative player Diego Gómez will take on the Paris 2024 Olympics. The youngsters will represent the United States and Paraguay respectively beginning tomorrow.

Notably, Cremaschi is the youngest player on the U.S. roster at just 19 years of age, making him also age-eligible for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. His selection will also make him the first Inter Miami Academy product to represent his country at the Olympics.

Gómez and Paraguay, meanwhile, will be aiming for success in Paris after a stellar 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament earlier this year in which La Albirroja were crowned champions of the competition for a historic second time and qualified for the Summer Olympic Games for the first time in 20 years.

Benjamin Cremaschi (United States)

Group Stage

Match: France vs. United States

Date: Wednesday, July 24

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Marseille Stadium

Where to Watch: USA Network, Telemundo, Peacock

Match: New Zealand vs. United States

Date: Saturday, July 27

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Venue: Marseille Stadium

Where to Watch: USA Network, Telemundo, Peacock

Match: United States vs. Guinea

Date: Tuesday, July 30

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Venue: Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium

Where to Watch: USA Network, Telemundo, Peacock

*Knockout Rounds to be determined following group stage

Diego Gómez (Paraguay)

Group Stage

Match: Japan vs. Paraguay

Date: Wednesday, July 24

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Venue: Bordeaux Stadium

Where to Watch: Telemundo, Peacock

Match: Israel vs. Paraguay

Date: Saturday, July 27

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Venue: Parc des Princes

Where to Watch: Universo, Peacock

Match: Paraguay vs. Mali

Date: Tuesday, July 30

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Parc des Princes

Where to Watch: Telemundo, Peacock

*Knockout Rounds to be determined following group stage

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.