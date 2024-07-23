Scout Report: Querétaro F.C.

New York City FC hosts Querétaro F.C. this Sunday in their first group game of Leagues Cup 2024.

To learn more about opponents we compiled a scout report on Los Gallos Blancos.

History & Major Honors

Year Established: 1950

Major Honors

Liga MX: Runners-up: Clausura 2015

Copa MX Winners: Apertura 2016

Supercopa MX Winners: 2017

Ascenso MX Winners: Clausura 2005, Clausura 2006, Apertura 2008

Promotion Playoff Winners: 2005-06, 2008-09

Nicknames

The club has two recognized nicknames. The first, Los Gallos Blancos, translates to The White Roosters in English. This was reportedly a nickname given to them by journalist Herrera Pozas and was based on the club's "willingness to fight for every ball" alongside their then all-white kits.

Their second nickname, Los Albiazules, means The Blue and Whites, a reference to the club's current colors.

Club Legend

One of the biggest names to represent the club was Brazilian legend Ronaldinho.

The former Barcelona, Milan, and PSG star enjoyed a spell with Querétaro toward the end of his playing career and wore the number 49. He was part of the roster that qualified for the Liga MX final for the first time back in the 2015 Clausura.

He is not the only Brazilian of note in Querétaro history. Camilo Sanvezzo joined Querétaro in 2014 from the Vancouver Whitecaps and enjoyed two spells with the team.

It is also not unfair to put current Head Coach Mauro Gerk into this category. The former striker had a prolific spell with the club after arriving in Mexican soccer in 2002. He spent three years with Querétaro, eventually becoming a fan favorite. He remains Club Querétaro's second all-time goal scorer, behind only Camilo Sanvezzo.

Elsewhere, there are some familiar names to those who watch MLS. Former Portland Timbers and Chicago Fire defender Jonathan Bornstein spent time with the club, while the current roster includes a number of former MLS players in attack.

It begins with Rubio Rubin, who is on loan from Real Salt Lake, while Aké Loba and Lucas Rodríguez had spells with Nashville SC and D.C. United respectively. Rounding things out is Ronald Cisneros, who spent the 2022 season on loan with Atlanta United.

Coach

Argentine Head Coach Mauro Gerk spent four years with Querétaro as a player. A striker by trade, he became an assistant coach with Club Tijuana in 2018 - another one of his former clubs.

He returned home to Argentina in 2019 to coach Racing Club's reserve side. He took up a similar post with the reserves of Defensa y Justicia in 2022. That same year he was appointed head coach of Querétaro where he has been ever since.

Tactics

Gerk has been willing to use a number of different systems of late, with Querétaro's most recent games seeing him use a 5-4-1 formation. Queretaro have endured a tough start to the season and that sees them bottom of the table after four games with no points.

According to fbref.com they currently have the highest expected goals difference in Liga MX at 5.9. Unsurprisingly, they have also recorded the joint second fewest shots this season.

Querétaro are unlikely to try and dominate possession either, recording the fewest completed passes and the joint fewest attempted passes in Liga MX.

Star Man

While we have discussed several players with MLS connections that can prove a threat, it is worth keeping an eye on Pablo Barrera, who has scored one of Querétaro's two goals this season.

The 37-year-old attacker is a former Mexican international and after breaking into Liga MX with PUMAS he earned a move to the Premier League with West Ham in 2010.

The winger's quality and experience could prove vital for Querétaro as they try to take all three points from Yankee Stadium.

