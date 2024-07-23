How to Watch Djordje Mihailovic, U.S. Olympic Team in Paris

July 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Don't miss a second of the action as Colorado Rapids midfielder Djordje Mihailovic takes to the world stage to represent the United States at the Olympics this summer!

Mihailovic will feature with the U.S. Men's Olympic Team as one of three over-age players for head coach Marko Mitrovic. To open the group stage, the team will take on host nation France on July 24 in Marseille before facing New Zealand there on July 27. Mihailovic and the team will then travel to St. Etienne for the third match of the group stage where they will play Guinea. The two teams with the most points coming out of the groups stage will advance to the quarterfinals.

Since arriving to the Rapids in the offseason, Mihailovic has shone in the center of the pitch--earning 10 goals and 9 assists in 21 appearances (all starts). He is the second active Rapids player to be called up for the Olympics (Joey DiGiamarino, 2000, USA). The midfielder has represented his country with the senior national team 11 times, scoring three goals and recording one assist in those appearances.

Stay up to date here for all news on Mihailovic and the U.S. Olympic Team after each match.

U.S. Men's Olympic Match Schedule

Match When Watch Where USA vs. France July 24, 2024 @ 1 p.m. MT

English: USA Network, Peacock

Spanish: Telemundo Marseille Stadium, Marseille USA vs. New Zealand July 27, 2024 @ 11 a.m. MT

English: USA Network, Peacock

Spanish: Telemundo Marseille Stadium, Marseille USA vs. Guinea July 30, 2024 @ 11 a.m. MT

English: USA Network, Peacock

Spanish: Telemundo Geoffroy-Guichard, St-Etienne

