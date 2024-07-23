Mason Toye Traded to Portland Timbers

July 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced Tuesday the acquisition of a natural second-round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and a conditional amount of General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2025 from the Portland Timbers in return for American forward Mason Toye.

Montreal could receive up to $200,000 in GAM dependent on Toye's performance.

The Club acquired the South Orange, New Jersey, native from Minnesota United FC in October 2020. With the Bleu-blanc-noir, Toye collected 13 goals and two assists in 64 games.

CF Montréal would like to thank Mason Toye for the last four years in Montreal. The Club wishes him the best of luck in his future career endeavours.

Transaction: CF Montréal acquires a natural second-round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and a conditional amount of 2025 General Allocation Money from the Portland Timbers in return for forward Mason Toye.

