Real Salt Lake Acquires Australian U-23 Attacker Lachlan Brook from Western Sydney

July 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake again added attacking depth to its roster with today's acquisition of FW Lachlan Brook, the Australian Youth International and A-League winger who will soon arrive in the United States after one season with the Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia. RSL has signed Brook through the end of the 2025 Major League Soccer season, with Club options for both 2026 and 2027.

"Choosing to come to Real Salt Lake was a no-brainer for me," said Brook, while awaiting various appointments and paperwork. "Major League Soccer is a league which is growing internationally in its profile and RSL is a club where I know I'll be able to further develop my game.

"After speaking with Pablo, it is clear the culture they've set at the club, and the environment provides a place in which I expect to strive. I am very grateful to be given the opportunity to take this next step in my career. I cannot wait to get started and play in front of the amazing fans at America First Field."

Brook, who will wear jersey #17 for RSL this season, is a left-footed attacker who can play any of the four positions in the Club's attacking setup. Brook is known for making late runs into the box, his determination and effort in transition both defensively and offensively, bringing great intensity and energy.

"We are excited to bring Lachlan aboard this summer," said RSL Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid, noting that one or two additional moves following the signings of both Brook and FW Benji Michel (signed July 19) during this window remain possible. "He's a technical and versatile attacker with quick feet. He's coming off a good season in Australia with 9 goals and 3 assists, and will look to carry that momentum into MLS. His quickness, technique, and his timing of arriving in the box at the right time should allow him to mesh well with all of our dynamic attacking options."

Born February 8, 2001 in Gawler, South Australia, Brook matriculated through the Adelaide United Youth setup from 2017-20 with 12 appearances, scoring one goal and adding seven assists, while being honored as recipient of the 2019/20 Adelaide United Youth Player of the Year Award. Simultaneously, Brook scored once and added another assist with the senior squad in 10 appearances, earning a transfer to Brentford (England) in the fall of 2020. After a lost 2021 year at Brentford, Brook returned to the Adelaide United senior side in spring 2022, playing in 19 games. Brook was then loaned once again in summer of 2022, moving to English side Crewe Alexandra for its 2022/23 League Two campaign, playing 38 games and scoring three goals.

In his most recent year with Western Sydney Wanderers back in Australia, Brook scored 14 goals in 25 games across all competitions, highlighted by a five-goal performance in his triumphant return home for WSW in an Australian Cup match against Floreat Athena, establishing a new Cup record. Brook has also appeared nine times with Australia's U-23 setup in both the 2022 and 2024 campaigns.

# 17 - Lachlan Brook

Pronunciation: LOCK - lahn BROOK

Position: Attacking Midfielder / Winger

Hometown: Sydney, Australia

Date of Birth: 8 February 2001 (23)

Nationality: Australian

How Acquired: Signed MLS contract on July 23, 2024

TRANSACTION: Real Salt Lake acquires M/F Lachlan Brook from Western Sydney Wanderers (A-League) and signs player to contract guaranteed through 2025 Major League Soccer season, with Club options for 2026 and 2027

