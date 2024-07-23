St. Louis CITY SC Adds Forward Simon Becher on Loan

July 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC added Kansas native and forward Simon Becher on loan from Danish First Division club AC Horsens through June 2025. CITY SC has a purchase option for Becher to keep him through the end of 2026 with club options in 2027 and 2028.

"We are excited to bring back a Midwest native to St Louis and to add another attacking option to our club," said Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "Becher is a known commodity in MLS and has shown he can compete in this league. We look forward to his European experience and bolster our group."

Becher, 25, spent the final half of the 2023-24 Danish Superliga season with AC Horsens. He recorded three goals in 14 matches for the Danish side that finished eighth.

After signing an MLS contract with Vancouver's first team at the end of the 2022 season, Becher scored seven goals for the 'Caps as he made six starts and 25 appearances across all competitions in 2023. This included an MLS record for the fewest minutes played to score his first four career goals.

In 2022, Becher was selected 16th overall by Whitecaps FC in the MLS SuperDraft and was signed to the club's MLS NEXT Pro side Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2). He started 20 of his 22 appearances and led WFC2 with eight goals, adding four assists. In addition, Becher became the first WFC2 MLS NEXT Pro player to score for the first team when he found the back of the net during an MLS short-term call-up.

