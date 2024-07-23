Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update and Leagues Cup Match Preview

July 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LEAGUES CUP 2024 BEGINS, FIRE TO OPEN GROUP STAGE PLAY AGAINST SPORTING KANSAS CITY ON SUNDAY

The second edition of Leagues Cup begins this week. The Concacaf-sanctioned competition features all 18 clubs from the Mexican league, LIGA MX, and all 29 clubs from Major League Soccer. The Fire begin their Leagues Cup campaign at Children's Mercy Park against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, July 28 at 8 p.m. CT.

In regular season play, the Chicago Fire have an all-time record of 28-20-12 against the Kansas-based side. Sunday will mark the first time the two sides meet in Leagues Cup play. Additionally, it's the third unique competition Chicago and Kansas City have played in matchup history (MLS Regular Season and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup). Last season, the Fire won their group, following a road victory against Minnesota United FC (July 27, 2023) and a draw against Puebla (July 31, 2023).

Sporting Kansas City is currently 6-14-6 in MLS regular season play and are led by Nigerian forward Willy Agada, who leads the team with nine goals this season. Agada is coming off a Team of the Matchday selection following his equalizing goal in the 1-1 draw against St. Louis CITY SC last Saturday.

Kickoff for Sunday's contest is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (0-0-0, Group West 4) at SPORTING KANSAS CITY (0-0-0, Group West 4)

Sunday, July 28, 2024

Children's Mercy Park - Kansas City, Kan.

Last Game vs. SKC: March 19, 2022 (3-1 W) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at SKC: June 24, 2023 (1-0 W) - Children's Mercy Park - Kansas City, Kan. (Match Recap)

by the numbers

5+ - After making seven saves against Inter Miami CF last Saturday, Homegrown Chris Brady recorded five or more saves in back-to-back matches for just the second time in his career. Last Wednesday, Brady made nine saves in the 1-0 victory over FC Cincinnati to pick up his 12th career clean sheet with the Chicago Fire.

36 - Homegrown defender Justin Reynolds made his MLS debut as a substitute against Inter Miami CF last Saturday night. Reynolds became the second player in Fire history to make an appearance wearing No. 36. The first was his older brother, Andre, who debuted against Atlanta United FC on Sept. 27, 2020. Additionally, Reynolds became the 21st Homegrown to appear in an MLS match in Chicago Fire history.

64 - Sunday will mark the 64th all-time matchup between Chicago Fire FC and Sporting Kansas City across all competitions. The Fire have faced the Kansas-based side 59 times in regular season play, once in the postseason, and three times in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Sunday will mark the first time the two sides meet in Leagues Cup action.

LEAGUES CUP 2024 ROSTER UPDATE

Chicago Fire FC is set to face Sporting Kansas City in their first group stage match in the upcoming Leagues Cup 2024 tournament on Sunday.

Due to roster compliance rules, Chicago Fire FC is allowed to call up a select number of players from MLS NEXT Pro side, Chicago Fire FC II, in the upcoming competition. Below is a list of all players available for selection on Sunday night:

Chicago Fire FC Leagues Cup Roster (as of July 23, 2024)

Goalkeepers: Chris Brady, Jeff Gal, Spencer Richey

Defenders: Allan Arigoni, Rafael Czichos, Jonathan Dean, Andrew Gutman, Wyatt Omsberg, Justin Reynolds, Tobias Salquist, Jaylen Shannon*, Arnaud Souquet, Carlos Terán

Defender/Midfielder: Mauricio Pineda

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta, Javier Casas Jr., Christian Koffi*, Gastón Giménez, Brian Gutiérrez, Fabian Herbers, Federico Navarro, Sergio Oregel Jr., Harold Osorio*, David Poreba*, Xherdan Shaqiri

Wingers: Maren Haile-Selassie, Chris Mueller

Forwards: Tom Barlow, Hugo Cuypers, Georgios Koutsias

* = Chicago Fire FC II player

