Tight Defense Lifts Moose over Belleville, 3-1

March 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (5-6-0-0) won a 3-1 contest against the Belleville Senators (1-5-0-0) on Friday night at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ont. Just 2:22 into the opening frame, on a Moose power play opportunity, C.J. Suess deflected Ville Heinola's attempt to give Manitoba the 1-0 lead. The Moose outshot the Senators by a 16-8 count during the first period.

Midway through the second period, Egor Sokolov earned a breakaway chance but Moose netminder Mikhail Berdin flashed the leather and denied Sokolov's chance. With 6:32 remaining in the frame, Cole Maier tracked down the puck in Belleville's end then made a nice move down low to make the score 2-0 in favour of the Moose. Just under two minutes later, Cody Goloubef scored for the Senators and brought Belleville within one.

Manitoba's defence gave Belleville little chance to make a comeback, and only allowed five shots in the third frame. With 1:05 remaining in the third period, Maier potted an empty net and secured Manitoba's 3-1 victory.

Statbook

C.J. Suess appeared in his 100th career AHL game.

With the secondary assist on Suess' power play goal, Cole Perfetti currently paces the Moose with three power play assists on the 2020-21 season.

Cole Maier recorded his second career AHL multi-goal game (2G).

Quotable

Head Coach Pascal Vincent

"That was a solid 60 minutes from start to finish. We played the right way, it was a hard battle. Shift after shift we had good breakouts. We had good puck support and made some good decisions."

Moose Forward David Gustafsson

"I think we deserved a win today. (Mikhail) Berdin played great in the net and I think everybody really battled today and everybody wanted to win. I think we deserved it."

What's Next?

The Moose take on the Belleville Senators on Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ont. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. The game is available to watch on MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE, CJOB.com/sports and AHLTV.com.

Prepared by Jennifer Redenbach

