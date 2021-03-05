Game Preview: Condors Live on 23abc Saturday at 3 p.m.

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the Ontario Reign LIVE on 23ABC at 3 p.m. Saturday presented by Dignity Health and Three-Way Chevrolet. Bakersfield has won three straight with the last two wins coming via shutout. The game will also be broadcast on Fox Sports 970 AM (iHeartRadio App) and streamed on AHLTV.com.

DOWNLOAD GAME TIME

Get your digital copy of GAME TIME online for the 2021 season. This weekend's edition features a piece on Cooper Marody and "Getting to Know" Ryan McLeod with 10 questions.

DOWNLOAD HERE

PROMOTIONS

HOUCHIN BLOOD BANK GAME NIGHT JERSEY RAFFLE: Purchase your raffle tickets for just $10 for a chance to win a game-worn, signed Josh Currie orange jersey.

BIG BRAND TIRE FIRST GOAL CHALLENGE: Enter on the team's Facebook page starting at noon for your chance to win a complimentary oil change.

YOU WIN WHEN THE CONDORS WIN THANKS TO SAMCO: When the Condors win, screenshot the winning image on the team's Instagram story and bring to any Bakersfield SAMCO location for a complimentary 20 oz. icee or fountain soda within 24 hours.

SATURDAY

The Bakersfield Condors and Ontario meet for the first of eight times this season. It is the front end of a home-and-home series which concludes Sunday in El Segundo at 3 p.m.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield returned from an 11-day layoff and picked up where they left off on Wednesday with a 6-0 win over San Jose. D Janis Jaks scored his first AHL goal in the first frame and that would prove to be all the Condors would need as G Stuart Skinner stopped all 22 for his second consecutive shutout.

Ontario fired 41 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday. Trailing 4-2 early in the third period, the Reign battled back to tie it at 4-4 on goals from Tyler Madden and Akil Thomas. G Troy Grosenick made his first start of the season for Ontario.

ESPOSITO POTS A PAIR

RW Luke Esposito scored twice on Wednesday to jump into the team lead in goals with four on the season. The fourth-year pro also leads the team in shots with 22.

GAMBARDELLA OUT TO A QUICK START

RW Joe Gambardella carries a four-game point streak into action tonight with fsix points (1g-5a) over that span.

SOLID AT BOTH ENDS

The Condors have outscored the opposition 14-1 over their current three-game winning streak. G Stuart Skinner carries 149:18 of individual shutout time into action Saturday. That mark is second in the Condors AHL era to G Laurent Brossoit who went 152:02 in 2015-16.

CONDORS NOTES

Cooper Marody plays his 100th game with the Condors. He has 90 points (28g-62a) in his AHL career... The Condors power play is 3/8 over its last three games. The team's penalty kill has killed off 11 straight power plays dating back to Feb. 13 against Henderson... G Stuart Skinner is 6th in goals-against average at 1.61... The Condors have opened the scoring in six of their eight games this season and are outscoring opponents 11-6 in the first period... Bakersfield is t-3rd in goals against per game at 2.38.

REIGN NOTES

Rookie Samuel Fagemo is t-7th among first-year players in scoring with seven points (4g-3a)... RW Arthur Kaliyev leads all rookies in shots with 32... The Reign have outscored opponents 8-7 in the first period this season, but have been outscored 35-18 in the second and third periods combined... Ontario is led by first-year head coach John Wroblewski who spent the past four seasons with the United States National Development Program. He is a former captain of the Fresno Falcons (ECHL).

