Ontario Reign Announce Broadcast Updates

March 5, 2021







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have announced updates to the team's broadcast plans for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Ontario will utilize several broadcasters throughout the course of the 2020-21 AHL season, including Foster Hewitt Award winner Nick Nickson, who will call six Reign home games. Nickson, in his 40th NHL season with the Kings, returns to the AHL for the first time since 1982, when he was the voice of the New Haven Nighthawks, then the Kings' primary developmental affiliate.

Francisco X. Rivera, the Spanish-language play-by-play voice of the LA Kings, will make his English-speaking professional hockey broadcasting debut on March 13. Additionally, Josh Schaefer, a Southern California native, will call his first career AHL games. Schaefer is a recent graduate of Arizona State University, where he was the play-by-play voice of the Division 1 men's ice hockey team.

Kings radio analyst and Fox Sports West contributor Daryl Evans will provide color commentary for select Reign games. A full schedule of broadcasters, as of today, is listed below -

Day Date Time Visiting Team @ Home Team Radio Color

Sun 3/7/2021 3:00 PM Bakersfield @ Ontario Nickson Evans

Fri 3/12/2021 6:00 PM Tucson @ Ontario Schaefer TBD

Sat 3/13/2021 5:00 PM Henderson @ Ontario Rivera Evans

Wed 3/24/2021 6:00 PM San Diego @ Ontario Schaefer TBD

Fri 3/26/2021 6:00 PM Tucson @ Ontario Nickson Evans

Sat 3/27/2021 5:00 PM Bakersfield @ Ontario Nickson Evans

Sun 4/4/2021 3:00 PM San Diego @ Ontario Schaefer Evans

Tue 4/6/2021 6:00 PM Bakersfield @ Ontario Nickson Evans

Sun 4/11/2021 3:00 PM San Jose @ Ontario TBD Evans

Thu 4/15/2021 6:00 PM San Diego @ Ontario Nickson Evans

Fri 4/16/2021 6:00 PM Bakersfield @ Ontario TBD TBD

Sun 4/25/2021 3:00 PM San Jose @ Ontario Nickson Evans

Wed 5/5/2021 6:00 PM San Diego @ Ontario TBD TBD

Sun 5/9/2021 1:00 PM Colorado @ Ontario TBD Evans

All games, home and away, will be streamed live via AHLTV. AHLTV packages are on-sale now, and fans can watch every Ontario Reign game this season, home and away, for $34.99. A full league all-access pass, consisting of every game played across the AHL this season, is available for $44.99. A complimentary, audio-only stream can be accessed by visiting www.mixlr.com/ontarioreign.

The Ontario Reign are currently playing their sixth season as members of the American Hockey League. Visit www.ontarioreign.com for more information regarding the current season.

