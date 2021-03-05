Rasmussen and Lindstrom Return from Detroit

March 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday assigned center Michael Rasmussen to the Grand Rapids Griffins and reassigned defenseman Gustav Lindstrom to their AHL affiliate from their taxi squad.

After appearing in each of the Red Wings' last two games, the 21-year-old Rasmussen has skated in 10 games for Detroit this season, posting three points (0-3--3) and six penalty minutes. With the Griffins, he has compiled six points (2-4--6) and six PIM in seven games and is currently riding a five-game point streak (2-3--5). Prior to the start of the 2020-21 NHL season, Rasmussen suited up in 18 games for Graz EC of the Austrian Eishockey Liga, recording 18 points (5-13--18) and 42 PIM.

The third-year pro spent the 2019-20 season with the Griffins and posted among team leaders with 22 points (9th) and 15 assists (7th), despite being limited to 35 games due to injury. Rasmussen played the majority of his rookie professional season (2018-19) with Detroit and tallied 18 points (8-10--18) in 62 games, finishing the year tied for third among Red Wings skaters with four power-play goals. In all, the 6-foot-6, 229-pound forward has totaled 21 points (8-13--21) in 72 games with the Red Wings and 30 points (11-19--30) in 45 games with the Griffins.

Lindstrom, 22, has appeared in five games with Grand Rapids this season, registering four PIM. He logged his first North American campaign in 2019-20, compiling five assists in 45 games as a Griffin before making his NHL debut with Detroit on Feb. 6, 2020 at Buffalo and continuing on to chip in one assist in 16 appearances with the Red Wings. A second-round pick in 2017, he began the current season on loan to Almtuna in Sweden's Allsvenskan league, compiling 11 assists in 20 games.

In the midst of a seven-day stretch without games, the Griffins will take a 5-3-0-0 mark into next Thursday's 7 p.m. EST contest at Rockford. Fans can watch the game via a subscription to AHLTV ($34.99 for all games, home and road) or tune in on Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.