Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs Moose March 5th

March 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







The Set-Up:

Tonight the Belleville Senators meet the Manitoba Moose in Ottawa for the first time this season.

The Sens were 2-1-1-0 against the Moose in the 2019-20 season.

Roster Notes:

The Sens will have Filip Gustavsson back in goal tonight, backed up by Cedrick Andree.

Zach Magwood, Robert Calisti, Jack Kopacka, Ollie Alsing and Tye Austin are out for Belleville.

Previous History:

The Belleville Senators ended the 2019-20 season with 81 total points vs Manitoba's 55, and with an overall record of 6-4-2-0 against the Moose.

Who to Watch:

Egor Sokolov was a round 2 #61 overall pick by Ottawa Senators during the 2020 NHL Draft. Last season he accumulated 92 points (46 goals) in 52 games played with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles of the QMJHL. In 2020 Sokolov was part of Russia's team for the World Juniors playing in 7 games and accumulating 4 points (3 goals). Sokolov scored his first professional goal against Stockton during Wednesday's game.

Cody Goloubef was a round 3 #37 overall pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2008 NHL Draft. Goloubef has played 160 games in the NHL, suiting up for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche, Ottawa Senators, and most recently, the Detroit Red Wings. The Mississauga native has also represented Canada on the global stage on two separate occasions, both the 2008 gold medal World Juniors team and the 2018 bronze medal Olympic team. Goloubef returns to Belleville this season after being with the team during the 2018-19 season which saw him record 12 points in 30 games played for the Sens.

Vitaly Abramov was a round 3 #65 overall pick for the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2016 NHL Draft. Abramov has played 130 AHL games (74 with Belleville) spanning across 4 years, with 75 points (36 goals). Abramov started the 2020-21 season on loan to Jukurit in Finland, and has since returned to the Sens picking up 1 point from a goal against Laval Rocket.

Where to Watch:

Today's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on Belleville Senators AHLTV brought to you by CAA, as well as on TSN1200 and CJBQ.

