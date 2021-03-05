Guhle to Gulls

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has assigned defenseman Brendan Guhle to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Guhle, 23 (7/29/97), owns 4-10=14 points with 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 59 career NHL games with Anaheim and Buffalo. Acquired from the Sabres with a 2019 first-round draft pick in exchange for Brandon Montour Feb. 24, 2019, Guhle has appeared in five games for San Diego this season on a Long-Term Injury Conditioning Loan.

The 6-2, 197-pound defenseman collected 4-4=8 points in 30 games with the Ducks in 2019-20. He also appeared in 27 games for the Gulls last season, earning 4-10=14 points with a +9 rating and 18 PIM. Selected by Buffalo in the second round (51st overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Guhle has posted 19-54=73 points and 86 PIM in 144 career AHL games with San Diego and Rochester. The Edmonton, Alberta native was a 2019 AHL All-Star and recorded the sixth-best time in the fastest skater competition in event history at the 2019 AHL Skills Competition.

