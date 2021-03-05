American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change
March 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to roster constraints affecting the Hartford Wolf Pack, their game scheduled for Saturday, Mar. 6, against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in Bridgeport (AHL Game #107) has been postponed.
A make-up date has not yet been determined.
POSTPONED: AHL Game #107 - Hartford at Bridgeport - from Sat., Mar. 6 to TBD
