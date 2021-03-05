Monsters Hold on for 4-3 Shootout Win over League-Leading Wolves

CHICAGO - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Chicago Wolves 4-3 in a shootout on Friday night at Triphahn Center Ice Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 3-3-1-0 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

Cleveland and Chicago traded quick goals in the opening period beginning with the Monsters' Tyler Angle recording his first professional tally at 6:38 assisted by Dillon Simpson and Andrew Peeke before the Wolves tied the game off Max Lajoie's marker at 6:50. Cleveland took a 2-1 lead after Zach Jordan converted on a power-play opportunity at 13:55 off a feed from Gavin Bayreuther and ended the opening frame at 3-1 following a goal from Adam Helewka at 17:05 with helpers from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Peeke. The Wolves scored the lone goal of the second period from Frederic Allard at 19 seconds bringing the score to 3-2 heading into the final intermission. Chicago's Ryan Suzuki tied the game at 3-3 at 2:43 of the third period and forced the teams into extra time. Following a scoreless overtime period, Cleveland's Justin Scott recorded the lone shootout goal securing a 4-3 win for the Monsters.

Cleveland's Matiss Kivlenieks made 36 saves in victory while Chicago's Antoine Bibeau stopped 20 shots in defeat.

The Monsters faceoff against the Chicago Wolves again tomorrow evening with a 4:00 p.m. puck drop at Triphahn Center Ice Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 3 0 0 0 1 4

CHI 1 1 1 0 0 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 24 1/3 5/5 10 min / 5 inf

CHI 39 0/5 2/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Kivlenieks W 36 3 2-0-0

CHI Bibeau OT 20 3 1-1-1

Cleveland Record: 3-3-1-0, 4th Central Division

