Bears Sign Defender Andrew Nielsen to Tryout Agreement

March 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed defenseman Andrew Nielsen to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Nielsen, 24, has played in 226 career AHL games with Toronto and Stockton, registering 79 points (20g, 59a), 347 penalty minutes, and a +13 rating. The 6'4", 230-pound defender opened the season on a PTO with the Tucson Roadrunners, but did not see game action.

The native of Red Deer, Alberta had a breakout rookie season with Toronto in 2016-17, scoring 39 points (14g, 25a) in 74 games, leading Marlies defenders in all offensive categories. He tied for 7th in the AHL in goals among blue liners, and 20 of his points (4g, 16a) came on the power play. The following season, Nielsen collected 26 points (6g, 20a) and a career-high 143 penalty minutes in 65 games with the Marlies. He was part of Toronto's 2018 Calder Cup championship team, skating in eight playoff games for the Marlies.

Nielsen was traded to the Calgary Flames in Nov. 2018, and spent parts of two seasons with Stockton, and last year he collected five assists in 45 games with the Heat. Nielsen opened the 2020-21 season with Linz EHC in Austria, and appeared in 15 games with the club, registering 3 points (1g, 2a). He was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 3rd round of the 2015 NHL Draft. Prior to turning pro, he played with the Western Hockey League's Lethbridge Hurricanes, registering 94 points (25g, 69a) in 131 career junior games.

Nielsen will wear #27 for Hershey.

