Three-Point Trio Leads Stockton to Friday Win

TORONTO, ON - Behind three-point outings from Adam Ruzicka, Matthew Phillips and Alex Petrovic, the Stockton Heat (4-2-0-0) took the front end of a Friday-Saturday double-header against the Toronto Marlies (6-5-0-0) by a 5-1 final score Friday night at the Coca-Cola Coliseum.

With their efforts on the night, Ruzicka and Phillips became the first players in Heat history to register four consecutive multi-point games.

After a scoreless first frame, Stockton took control with three goals in a span of just over six minutes in the second, started by Adam Ruzicka finishing a feed from Connor Zary narrowly past the midway point of the frame. Martin Pospisil and Eetu Tuulola then lit the lamp only 37 seconds apart to put the Heat firmly in control at 3-0 nearing the end of the frame, though Toronto countered with a score before the second intermission.

The Heat were able to hold the Marlies at bay in the final frame behind a 17-save effort in the third from Garret Sparks against his former club, and tacked on two late goals from Ruzicka and Connor Mackey, his first as a pro, for the 5-1 final.

Stockton once again took the special teams battle en route to the win, scoring twice on the man-advantage while holding the Marlies scoreless on five chances.

NOTABLE

- Ruzicka and Phillips became the first players in Stockton Heat history to record four consecutive multi-point games, with Ruzicka totaling 12 points (7g, 5a) in that span and Phillips tallying nine points (1g, 8a) over the four-game win streak.

- Connor Mackey recorded his first pro goal in the win, while also recording his first multi-point game.

- Alex Petrovic recorded his first multi-point game as a member of the Heat and his first since November 9, 2019 as a member of the Providence Bruins against Bridgeport.

- Eetu Tuulola scored his first goal of the season.

- Stockton has killed all 18 opponent power plays over the last five games.

- Connor Zary extended his scoring streak to four games with six points (2g, 4a).

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 2-5

STK PK - 5-5

THREE STARS

First - Adam Ruzicka (2 goals, 1 assist)

Second - Alex Petrovic (3 assists)

Third - Matthew Phillips (3 assists)

GOALIES

W - Garret Sparks (27 saves on 28 shots faced)

L - Andrew D'Agostini (26 saves on 30 shots faced)

ND - Angus Redmond (0 saves on 1 shot faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat and Marlies wrap up their twin bill at the Coca-Cola Coliseum Saturday at 1 p.m. MST, noon PST.

