Tigers Fight Cancer October 26 vs Regina Pats

October 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers will host their annual cancer fundraising night on Saturday, October 26th against the Regina Pats. Tigers Fight Cancer is proudly presented by CF Industries.

Both teams will wear special jerseys for the October 26th game in Medicine Hat as well as their game in Regina on Friday, November 1st. The jerseys will then be auctioned off for each team's local cancer clinics. The Tigers' jersey proceeds will go to the Medicine Hat Health Foundation for the Margery E. Yuill Cancer Centre. The auction will run from October 26 (7 PM) until October 29 (7 PM) at 32auctions.com/TigersFightCancer.

Fans are also encouraged to wear purple to show their support for all those who have been affected by this terrible disease.

Don't miss out on a great opportunity to take home a piece of Tigers history while helping out a great cause.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.