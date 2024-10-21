WHL Announces Weekly Award Winners

Calgary, Alta. - Calgary Hitmen forward Ben Kindel has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending October 20, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The 2025 NHL Draft-eligible forward led all WHL skaters with three goals, five assists and a +2 rating as the Hitmen collected five of a possible six points on a three-game homestand.

Kindel kicked off his week with some pinpoint passing on a Calgary powerplay against the B.C. Division-leading Prince George Cougars on October 14. Ottawa Senators prospect Carter Yakemchuk finished off the play to give Calgary a 3-0 lead heading into the final frame. While the game entered blowout territory, Kindel dazzled with a shorthanded breakaway that he wristed to the top corner to cap off a 5-0 victory. The 17-year-old was named second star of the night with the one-goal, one-assist performance.

He kicked things up a notch in a stellar comeback effort against the Red Deer Rebels on October 16. With the Rebels leading 3-0 in the second, Kindel struck with two goals in five minutes- including a precision far-side shot on a two-on-one break. In the third, Kindel and Yakemchuk linked up again with Kindel faking a shot and passing to the defensive powerhouse for the one-timer and the game-tying goal. Red Deer would claim the second point in overtime, but Kindel picked up first star with two goals and an assist.

Kindel, from Coquitlam, B.C., continued his hot streak as the Hitmen dismantled the Central-Division-leading Lethbridge Hurricanes on October 19. Kindel and Yakemchuk perfectly recreated their powerplay goal against Red Deer to open the scoring and Kindel played helper with two more assists in the 6-1 win. To no one's surprise, Kindel was named first star once again.

The 5-foot-1, 175-pound centreman has four goals and seven assists for 11 points in nine games. He's tied with San Jose Sharks prospect Carson Wetsch for the team lead in goals and is second in points.

Originally selected by Calgary with the 43rd overall pick in the second round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Kindel is considered a top prospect ahead of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

On the international stage, he recently helped Canada clinch gold with a goal and an assist in five games at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton, Alta.

Calgary (4-4-1-0) gears up for its first meeting of the season against Gavin McKenna and the Tigers (5-5-0-0) on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Co-op Place in Medicine Hat.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS PROSPECT EVAN GARDNER NAMED WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Saskatoon Blades netminder Evan Gardner has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending October 20, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect went 1-1-0-0 in a pair of road matches with a 2.01 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage to help Saskatoon stay atop the overall WHL standings.

After a sensational rookie season, Gardner hasn't missed a beat in his second tour with the Blades. On October 17, the 18-year-old turned aside 28 of 30 shots against the Edmonton Oil Kings to snag his fourth win of the campaign. He didn't allow a goal in the final 37 minutes of the match and held the streaking Oil Kings to just one powerplay on eight opportunities.

The 6-foot-1, 177-pound netminder would turn in one of his strongest performances of the 2024-25 season on Friday in Red Deer, though the Blades would fall just short of the win. In a true goaltender's duel against Minnesota Wild prospect Chase Wutzke, Gardner saved 33 or 25 shots in a 2-1 loss, earning second star honours. The decision marked Gardner's lone regulation defeat in his last five appearances.

The Fort St. John, B.C. is 4-2-1-0 in seven starts this season with a 2.57 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage and one shutout. He was originally selected in the third round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

Gardner, a 2024 WHL Rookie and Humanitarian of the Year nominee seized control of the Blades' starting job after posting the WHL's best goals-against average (1.91) and save percentage (.927) in his first season.

The Columbus Blue Jackets drafted him 60th overall in the second round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft in Las Vegas, Nev.

Saskatoon (8-2-1-0) host the rising Seattle Thunderbirds (4-6-1-0) on Wednesday, October 23 at 7:00 p.m. ST.

AMERICANS FORWARD GARLAND NAMED WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Tri-City Americans forward Gavin Garland has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending October 20, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

Garland led all rookies with one goal and four assists in two games to help the Ams close out a perfect 4-0-0-0 homestand.

The 18-year-old led an incredible comeback against the streaking Kelowna Rockets on Friday, October 18. With the Americans trailing 4-1 in the second period and pressing hard as their second powerplay expired, Garland picked up a pass along the boards and evaded a check to send a cross-ice feed to Brandon Whynott to find the back of the net and stop the bleeding for Tri-City. Two and a half minutes later, Garland lit the lamp himself by wristing a Carter MacAdams drop pass top shelf to bring his team within one. One a critical powerplay to start the third period, the Calgarian poked the puck forward from the faceoff dot, a play that allowed Cruz Pavao to tie the game. Less than three minutes later, Garland added another assist as Tri-City seized its first lead of the night. The match would see Colorado Avalanche prospect Max Curran bury the late game-winner for the Ams, with Garland earning third star with a one-goal, four-three assist effort.

Two nights later, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound centreman got back on the scoresheet with a touch pass to Pavao to open the scoring against the Portland Winterhawks on the powerplay. Tri-City would go on to a 4-3 overtime win, with Garland extending his point streak to five games with a single assist.

He's now amassed five goals (including two game-winners) and six assists for 11 points and a +4 rating in nine games.

Garland, who was drafted by the Americans 31st overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, joins the Western Hockey League after spending the 2023-24 season with the Calgary Canucks, helping the team win its first championship since 1999.

He had previously committed to Nebraska-Omaha of the NCAA before signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement in August.

Tri-City (5-3-1-0) hits the road on Friday, October 25 for an inter-division tilt against the Wenatchee Wild (4-5-2-0) at 7:00 p.m. PST.

