October 21 - Canes Chatter

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes will welcome the Red Deer Rebels on Saturday at 6:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at https://bit.ly/3Y5d1vg.

Celebrating 50 Years of WHL in Lethbridge & Sportsplex: On Saturday, the Hurricanes will celebrate 50 years of WHL hockey in Lethbridge and 50 years of the Sportsplex, sponsored by WESTCO Construction and the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Before the game, there will be a special pre-game ceremony to celebrate the original Lethbridge Bronco and Lethbridge Hurricanes teams and fans can meet alumni on the concourse from 5:00pm until 5:45pm. The current Hurricanes team will be wearing special jerseys that will be available for purchase via online auction with the proceeds going to Lethbridge Minor Hockey. Additionally, there will be throwback prices for the game including $1.00 hotdogs, $0.50 popcorn (44.oz) and $0.50 pop (12.oz), while supplies last.

Superstore Jersey Design Contest: Children under the age of 16 are encouraged to enter the Superstore Jersey Design Contest. Entry is open until October 31st. For more information, and to download the template, go to https://jerseydesigncontest.chl.ca/.

Kubota Community Hero: The Community Hero Program is back and stronger than ever! In partnership with Kubota, we're on the hunt for three extraordinary individuals who are transforming lives and making a real impact in Canadian communities. Now is the time - until November 3rd - honour those who light up our communities with kindness. Nominate the change-makers today by visiting www.kubota.ca/communityhero.

Canadian Tire 7th Player: Submit your minor hockey player to be the Lethbridge Hurricanes Canadian Tire 7th Player for a game this season. Enter today by visiting either Canadian Tire location in Lethbridge.

PURE Casino Lethbridge: The PURE Casino Lethbridge Community Corner is proud to provide 20 tickets to each Hurricanes game this season for non-profit organizations in Lethbridge and surrounding area. To find out more, visit: https://chl.ca/whl-hurricanes/purecasinolethbridgecommunitycorner/.

Individual Game Tickets: Individual tickets for the 2024-2025 regular season are available for $25.00 for an adult and $15.00 for youth (3-17). Additionally, discounted prices for groups of 10-or-more are available.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre or VisitLethbridge.com Arena, by calling 403- 329-7328 (SEAT) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2024-2025 regular season. This season, the Hurricanes are excited to offer 5, 10- and 18-game Flex Packs for your flexibility. To secure your Flex Pack that best suits you today, visit: https://bit.ly/3zQvxQ6!

Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash: Celebrate your birthday with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash. You'll receive a birthday wish during the game and a Crumbl Cookie delivered to your seat! Find out more by calling 403-328-1986 or go online at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com.

Save On Foods Family Pack: Bring the whole family to the Hurricanes game with the Save On Foods Family Pack. Receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets for just $69.00. Visit the VisitLethbridge.com Arena or Yates Memorial Ticket Centre's to purchase today.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Friday, October 18th - vs. Prince George Cougars (7-3 Win): The Hurricanes won their second straight game on Friday with a convincing 7-3 victory over the Prince George Cougars at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Will Sharpe and Noah Chadwick each had four-point efforts while Miguel Marques had a career-high five assists in the win. Shane Smith also scored twice, including his first as a Hurricane, in the victory while Brady Smith made 22-saves. Lethbridge improved to 6-1-1-0 on the season and 5-0-1-0 at home this year.

Saturday, October 19th - at Calgary Hitmen (6-1 Loss): Lethbridge suffered their second regulation loss of the season on Saturday with a 6-1 defeat in Calgary to the Hitmen. It marked the second loss of the year against Calgary. Brayden Edwards scored the lone goal in the defeat while Koen Cleaver made 33-saves as the 'Canes were outshot 39-21 in the game. Lethbridge slipped to 6-2-1-0 on the year with the loss.

ON THE DOCKET

Friday, October 25th - at Swift Current Broncos (7:00pm): The Hurricanes visit the Swift Current Broncos on Friday at the InnovationPlex. It will mark the first of two visits for Lethbridge to Swift Current while it will be the second of four meetings on the year. The Hurricanes earned downed the Broncos 6-3 in their lone meeting so far this season.

Saturday, October 26th - vs. Red Deer Rebels (6:00pm): Lethbridge will welcome the Red Deer Rebels on Saturday in the 50th Anniversary of WHL hockey in Lethbridge and the Sportsplex. The Hurricanes have posted a 1-0-0-0 record against the Rebels this season after earning a 2-1 overtime win on September 21st in Red Deer. The 'Canes and Rebels will face each other eight times during the season. Lethbridge is 5-0-1-0 at home this season.

