Seitz Scores OT Winner as Wild Edge Giants 3-2

October 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Cameron Schmidt scores for the Vancouver Giants

Wenatchee, WA - The Vancouver Giants salvaged a point on Sunday afternoon on the road in Wenatchee, falling 3-2 in overtime in a game where they only managed 24 shots on goal.

The overtime loss drops the Giants record to 6-4-1-0, while the Wild improve to 4-5-2.

Giants forward Cameron Schmidt increased his season-long point streak to 11 games with his league-leading 12th goal, while Adam Titlbach had the game-tying goal for Vancouver late in regulation. Burke Hood was the far busier goaltender on Sunday, finishing with 32 saves on 35 shots.

Dawson Seitz scored the overtime winner for Wenatchee, with Hayden Moore and Evan Friesen scoring the other goals.

Vancouver got on the board just 1:32 into the game when Schmidt picked the puck up at the defensive blue line and rocketed up the ice, beating defenceman Brandon Pankey to the net and finishing on the breakaway with a quick shot to the glove side.

The Wild tied it at the 13:21 mark of the first when Seitz was tripped up on an odd-man rush and was able to get the puck across the slot to Moore, who one-timed it past Hood for his third of the season.

After one period, the Giants were all square with Wenatchee 1-1, but trailed 12-5 in shots on goal.

Vancouver had a stronger second period, but neither side could find the back of the net, leading to a 1-1 deadlock entering the third period.

The G-Men were unable to capitalize on two third period power plays, and making matters worse, Friesen scored a shorthanded goal at the 9:05 mark to give the Wild their first lead of the game.

Vancouver responded with just over five minutes left in the game when Jaden Lipinski carried the puck into the attacking zone, delayed a bit and then found Titlbach alone in front, who roofed it on the backhand to tie the game 2-2 on his fourth of the year.

In overtime, the Wild won the opening faceoff and never gave up possession, eventually ending it when Luka Shcherbyna connected with Seitz on a breakaway pass, who went in and fired it home to break Wenatchee's three-game losing streak. STATISTICS

SOG : VAN - 5/11/8 = 24 | WEN - 12/14/8/1 = 35

PP: VAN- 0/3 | WEN - 0/2

Face-Offs: VAN - 29 | WEN - 31 THEY SAID IT

"We didn't like our start tonight. I thought we were flat; a little disconnected. I thought we got it going a little bit, but we were sloppy. It was a little bit of a sloppy game for us. We weren't executing. We weren't crisp tonight, but finding that goal late, taking it to OT, it gave us a chance to win and unfortunately we couldn't get it done." - Giants Associate Coach Adam Maglio on the game overall

"Tonight that's a really aggressive kill and I just thought our execution [on the power play] wasn't there and certainly I think you do lose a bit of momentum, but at the end of the day it's a 60-minute game and those are just moments in time. So as a group you've got to be level headed and I certainly think maybe it was frustrating, but like I said we can get back at it 5-on-5. We would have liked to see a better performance tonight. I didn't think we had everyone going," Giants Associate Coach Adam Maglio on the power play going 0-for-3 GOALTENDING BATTLE 3 STARS

1st: WEN - Dawson Sietz - OT Winner, 1A, 3 SOG

2nd: WEN - Zach Zahara - 22 Saves on 24 Shots

3rd: WEN - Hayden Moore - 1G, 3 SOG GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver : LOSS - Burke Hood (32 saves / 35 shots)

Wenatchee: WIN - Zach Zahara (22 saves / 24 shots) BY THE NUMBERS

With another goal, Schmidt is tied for the WHL lead in points (19) and has sole possession of first in goals (12). He has scored at least once in eight of 11 games this season

Adam Titlbach continued his strong sophomore campaign, now with eight points (4G-4A) in 11 games. Last year he picked up his 8th point on November 22

Jaden Lipinski picked up his first assist of the season after playing in his first game on Saturday UP NEXT Date Opponent Time Location Friday, October 25 Spokane Chiefs 7:05 PM PT Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena Sunday, October 27 Kamloops Blazers 4:00 PM PT Langley Events Centre Friday, November 1 Saskatoon Blades 7:00 PM PT Langley Events Centre

