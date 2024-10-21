Rebels this Week

October 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release









Red Deer Rebels defenceman Derek Thurston

(Red Deer Rebels) Red Deer Rebels defenceman Derek Thurston(Red Deer Rebels)

This past week was much better than the one previous for the Rebels as the club earned four of a possible six points.

Oct 16 - Hunter Mayo scored his second goal of the game in overtime to give the Rebels a thrilling 5-4 win over the Calgary Hitmen at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Mayo also scored on a second period power play. Cohen Poulin, Jaxon Fuder (1st WHL goal) and Trae Wilke also scored for the Rebels. Chase Wutzke made 33 saves. Each team had 37 shots on goal. Calgary was 3-for-7 on the power play while Red Deer was 1-for-2.

Oct 19 - The Rebels scored twice in the first period then locked things down to earn a 2-1 win over the league leading Saskatoon Blades at the Peavey Mart Centrium. Hunter Mayo and Jhett Larson (game winner) scored for Red Deer while Chase Wutzke turned in a superb 30-save performance. Red Deer outshot Saskatoon 35-31 and was 0-for-1 on the power play while the Blades were 0-for-3.

Oct 20 - The Kids Day Matinee did not go the Rebels' way as they fell 5-1 to the Edmonton Oil Kings at the Peavey Mart Centrium. Luke Vlooswyk scored Red Deer's lone goal - his first of the season - early in the third period.

The Rebels currently sit tied with Lethbridge for the most points in the Central Division.

GP W L OTL SL PTS PCT

Lethbridge Hurricanes 9 6 2 1 0 13 0.722

Red Deer Rebels 11 6 4 1 0 13 0.591

Medicine Hat Tigers 10 5 5 0 0 10 0.500

Edmonton Oil Kings 9 4 4 0 1 9 0.500

Calgary Hitmen 9 4 4 1 0 9 0.500

Milestones

Congrats to Hunter Mayo and Talon Brigley, who each recently played their 200 th regular season game with the Rebels. Mayo also recorded his 100 th career point Wednesday at Calgary. Jaxon Fuder scored his first WHL goal and added an assist versus the Hitmen.

Upcoming

The Rebels welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers back to the Peavey Mart Centrium this Friday, October 25 for a 7 p.m. tilt. It's the fifth of eight meetings this season with the Rebels being 3-1 versus the Tigers thus far. Then on Saturday, the Rebels visit the Lethbridge Hurricanes for a 6 p.m. puck drop down in the Windy City.

Design a Rebels Jersey

There's still time to win a chance to see your child's jersey design on the ice! Entries are pouring in for the CHL Jersey Contest! Submit your Rebels jersey design by Oct 31. Full contest details and template from jerseydesigncontest.chl.ca.

WHL Cup

The top prospects from across the Western Hockey League are converging on the Peavey Mart Centrium to battle at the WHL Cup. Teams representing the four western provinces - BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba - will hit the ice from October 23 - 27. The Rebels have two prospects taking part - Graeme Pickering (D, Manitoba) and Cash Arcand-Vandale (F, Saskatchewan). More details including a game schedule can be found at reddeerrebels.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.