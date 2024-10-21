Battle of the Sound Returns
October 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds News Release
KENT - The Seattle Thunderbirds, in partnership with the Seattle Kraken, Climate Pledge Arena and the Everett Silvertips, have announced that the Thunderbirds home game on Friday, December 27 against the Everett Silvertips will be played at Climate Pledge Arena.
The Seattle Thunderbirds are proud to partner with the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena in the spirit of growing hockey in the Puget Sound region and across the state.
"This will now be the fourth annual Battle of the Sound and the second against the Everett Silvertips," said Thunderbirds President, Colin Campbell. "We are continuously grateful for the opportunity provided by the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena to host another game against our I-5 rivals. This game provides a great opportunity for fans to gather and watch the future of the NHL."
The inaugural "Battle of the Sound", held on February 26, 2022, attracted more than 8,000 fans, and featured I-5 rival, the Everett Silvertips. December 27 will be the fourth annual "Battle of the Sound" and will also highlight the Everett Silvertips.
Tickets to "Battle of the Sound" will go on sale to the public on October 24 at 10am with a pre-sale opportunity to the Seattle Kraken Season Ticket Holders, Seattle Thunderbirds Season Ticket Holders prior to that date.
