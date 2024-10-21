Winterhawks Reassign G Luke Brunen
October 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today, October 21, the reassignment of goaltender Luke Brunen, 18, to the Melville Millionaires of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL).
The 6-foot-3, 192-pound netminder, appeared in 13 games for Portland across two seasons. In his first WHL season in 2023-24, he saw action in 11 contests stopping a total of 203 shots on net. This year, Brunen made two appearances for the Winterhawks.
Brunen is eligible to be recalled by the Winterhawks at any time during the season. The move brings the Winterhawks' active roster to 23 players.
