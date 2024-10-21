Royals Road Trip Preview Presented by CSN Collision Centre: October 22nd - 23rd

After a brief homestand, the Victoria Royals are headed back on the road this week. They start a four-game road trip on Tuesday, October 22, against the Kamloops Blazers, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

The Royals are coming off an exhilarating comeback win against the Prince Albert Raiders on Friday, October 18. After the first period, the team trailed 4-1. A flurry of goals from Victoria and a three-point performance from Vaughn Watterodt would help lift the team to a 6-4 win.

This will be the second matchup between the Royals and Blazers this season. They last met on September 28, when the Royals snagged a 5-2 victory in Kamloops. Cole Reschny and Nate Misskey both tallied two points in that match, with Reschny scoring a goal on the powerplay.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VICTORIA

Tanner Scott - The 20-year-old winger from Sherwood Park, AB., has had a strong start to his final WHL season. The winger has appeared in all nine games for the Royals so far this season, recording points in all but three games. Scott has one three-point performance under his belt already this season, after he netted two goals and recorded an assist against the Wenatchee Wild on Oct. 12.

KAMLOOPS

Nathan Behm - The winger from Calgary, AB. has been an anchor for the Blazers to begin the WHL season. The 17-year-old is currently leading the Blazers in goals with eight. He is also tied for the most points on the team with Jordan Keller at 12 total points respectively. Notably, Behm recorded a hat-trick in the team's season-opener against the Seattle Thunderbirds on September 27.

CURRENT SEASON RECORDS

VICTORIA - (6W-1L-1OTL-1SOL-TP14) 4th in Western Conference

KAMLOOPS - (4W-6L-1OTL-TP9) 9th in the Western Conference

KELOWNA - (4W-6L-0OTL-8TP) 11th in Western Conference

ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

October 22, @ KAM - 7:00 pm

October 23, @ KEL - 7:05 pm

October 25, @ PG - 7:00 pm

October 26, @ PG - 6:00 pm

November 1, v. MJW - 7:05 pm

WATCH & LISTEN

Radio broadcast

All Victoria Royals games can be heard on JACK 103.1, a division of Canada's #1 sports media brand, for the 2024-25 season.

Online video stream

All Royals games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on the web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00am on Saturday home game days.

