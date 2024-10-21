Winterhawks Weekly: Two Home Games Highlight Halloweekend

The Portland Winterhawks finished a three-game week earning a point in an overtime loss in Kennewick, Was. versus the Tri-City Americans. The club looks to get back on track ahead of a big week featuring their Keep Portland Fear'd matchup against the Edmonton Oil Kings on Saturday and a Sunday matinee where they will face U.S. Division Rival in the Everett Silvertips once again.

Hot Hawks:

Captain Kyle Chyzowski collected two points (1G, 1A) in the Hawks' overtime loss to Tri-City on Sunday. He leads the team in both goals (8G) and assists (11).

Forward Ryan Miller notched two goals in the contest against the Americans, including the game-tying tally to take it to overtime.

Defenseman Tyson Jugnauth tallied two assists in three games this past weekend.

Play of the Week:

Ryan Miller scored the game-tying tally against Tri-City, batting the puck out of mid-air into the net off a pass into the slot.

Weekly Rewind:

Portland 2 vs. Kamloops 3 OT (Thursday):

The Portland Winterhawks fell in a hard-fought overtime battle against the Kamloops Blazers, losing 3-2 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Despite a strong comeback in the third period with goals from Kyle Chyzowski and Tyson Yaremko, the Winterhawks couldn't hold off the Blazers. Kamloops sealed the win with a game-winning goal just 1:47 into overtime. Portland outshot Kamloops 46-35, but Kamloops goalie Dylan Ernst's stellar 44-save performance helped secure the victory.

Portland 0 vs. Everett 3 (Saturday):

The Portland Winterhawks were shut out 3-0 by the Everett Silvertips on October 19th, 2024, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, despite a strong effort in goal from Marek Schlenker, who made 27 saves

Portland 3 at Tri-City 4 OT (Sunday):

The Portland Winterhawks battled hard in Kennewick but fell just short in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Tri-City Americans. After a slow start that saw the Hawks fall behind 3-0, they stormed back in the third period with two goals from Ryan Miller and one from Kyle Chyzowski on the power play, forcing the game into overtime. Despite outshooting the Americans 35-34, Tri-City netted the game-winner 33 seconds into the extra frame. Portland earned a point for their efforts.

The Week Ahead:

The Portland Winterhawks are gearing up for an exciting weekend of home action, starting Keep Portland Fear'd night on Saturday, October 26, at 6 p.m. against the Edmonton Oil Kings. The Winterhawks will look to bounce back after a tough loss to Everett, with a chance to gain momentum before facing the Silvertips once again on Sunday, October 27 for a 4 p.m. puck drop. Join us at the Glass Palace or tune in on WHL Live!

Upcoming Promo Nights:

Saturday, October 26 - Keep Portland Fear'd - BUY TICKETS

Friday, November 15 - Hawks Fight Hunger - BUY TICKETS

Friday, November 22 - Toy Drive - BUY TICKETS -

Winterhawks Season Ticket Memberships and 20-Game Plans are on-sale NOW for the 2024-25 season. Pick the membership that works best for you, save big, and enjoy Winterhawks hockey year-round. Our Season Ticket Memberships allow you to enjoy the same, great seat to the biggest Winterhawks games of the season.

