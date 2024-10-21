Oil Kings Get First Road Win of Season against Rebels

Red Deer, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are back in the win column after a 5-1 win over the Red Deer Rebels on Sunday night at the Peavey Mart Centrium.

The Oil Kings led 4-0 after two periods off of two goals from Gracyn Sawchyn, Jack Toogood's first career goal, and Roan Woodward's third of the year as even though the Oil Kings were outshot 25-19 in the first 40 minutes as Alex Worthington was excellent between the pipes for Edmonton. Two of those goals also came on the powerplay in the first two frames.

In the third, Luke Vlooswyk got the Rebels their first of the game, but it was as close as the Rebels would get as Worthington made 17 saves on 18 shots in the third period, and Miroslav Holinka added another powerplay goal for Edmonton to make it 5-1.

The powerplay was also a major boost for Edmonton, going 3-for-5 on the night, while the penalty kill was a perfect 3-for-3.

Sawchyn ended the night with three points, while Adam Jecho, Gavin Hodnett, and Lukas Sawchyn all had two points in the victory as well.

Edmonton improves to 4-4-0-1 on the year as they embark on their U.S. swing starting on Friday in Everett.

