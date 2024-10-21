Gavin Garland named WHL Rookie of the Week

October 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA. - The Western Hockey League announced their weekly player awards for the week ending October 20, and Americans forward Gavin Garland was named the league's Rookie of the Week.

Garland, from Calgary, Alberta, picked up five points over the weekend with a goal and four assists, helping the Americans win both games.

In Saturday's 6-5 win over the Kelowna Rockets Garland scored once and added three assists. His goal cut Kelowna's lead to 4-3 before he assisted on the next two goals, helping Tri-City take the lead.

In Sunday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Portland Winterhawks Garland picked up an assist on Cruz Pavao's power play goal in the first period to open the scoring. He also went a combined 23-for-40 in the faceoff circle over the weekend, a 57.5 per cent success rate.

After spending last season in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, Garland's transition to the WHL has been as smooth as can be as he currently leads the team in scoring with 11 points (5-6-11) through nine games.

Garland and the Americans are back in action on Friday when they travel to Wenatchee for the first of eight meetings with the Wild this season.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.