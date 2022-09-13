Tides Blow Out Knights At Harbor Park In Series Opener

NORFOLK, Va. --- The Norfolk Tides (67-69) defeated the Charlotte Knights (54-82), 12-4, on Tuesday at Harbor Park. The Tides offense recorded 13 walks, setting the nine-inning record for Norfolk as an Orioles affiliate (since 2007).

The Tides scored three runs in the second, then two runs in the third. Yusniel Diaz knocked in the first run on an RBI single, then later scored on a two-run homer by Richie Martin. Tyler Nevin would knock in both runs in the third inning with a ground-rule double to give Norfolk the 5-0 lead.

Charlotte scored their first run in the fifth when Craig Dedelow launched a solo home run. Norfolk was able to get that run back in the bottom-half on a bases-loaded double play that scored Diaz. The Knights kept fighting in the sixth when Xavier Fernandez hit an RBI double to put the game at 6-2, Tides.

Norfolk added two more runs in the sixth when Colton Cowser hit his second Triple-A homer to the opposite field in left. Diaz would knock his second RBI single in the sixth to extend Norfolk's lead to 8-2.

The Knights scored their final runs of the night in the seventh when Micker Adolfo launched his 13th homer of the season and Mark Payton hit a sacrifice fly to cut the Tides lead to 8-4. But Norfolk sunk the dagger in the eighth when Martin walked with the bases loaded, followed by a three-run triple by Cadyn Grenier to finalize the score at 12-4.

As for Tides pitching, Spenser Watkins earned his first win of the season after going 5.0 innings as the starter. He allowed one run on two hits (one home run by Dedelow) and two walks while striking out four.

Game two of the six-game series is set for tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. LHP Drew Rom (1-0, 1.66) is set to start for the Tides, while RHP Tobias Meyers (0-5, 12.75) is scheduled to start for Charlotte.

POSTGAME NOTES

WALK IT OUT: With 13 walks tonight, the Tides set their franchise record as an Orioles affiliate (since 2007) in a nine-inning game...the Tides did have 13 walks one other time as an Orioles affiliate back in 2012, when on April 30 vs. Louisville went 12 innings and the Tides walked-off on a wild pitch by Bats pitcher Travis Webb...the franchise record for walks in a game is 14 set in the Tides' inaugural Triple-A season of 1969 on June 14 at Syracuse.

THE GRASS IS GRENIER: Tying the single season franchise record as an Orioles affiliate for walks was Cadyn Grenier, who walked twice today...he's now tied with LJ Hoes (58, 2013)...overall, Grenier went 1-for-3 with a three-run triple and the two walks...it was his second triple of the season, the other happening on August 28 at Jacksonville...the three RBI matches his season high (June 3 vs. Jacksonville) and matches his monthly totals in April and July.

