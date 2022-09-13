Rochester Red Wings Homestand Highlights

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings begin their final six-game homestand of the season on Tuesday, September 13. Below are the promotional highlights for the series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies).

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (Phillies) - 6:05, gates open at 5:00

MAGNET GIVEAWAY: The first 2,500 fans through the gates will receive a Frontier Field Image Magnet, presented by Foodlink

2-FOR-1 TICKETS: Every Tuesday all 100 and 200 Level tickets are Buy-One-Get-One-Free, presented by M&T Bank

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (Phillies) - 1:05, gates open at 12:00

SUNGLASSES GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans through the gate will receive a pair of sunglasses, presented by MLB Network

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (Phillies) - 6:05, gates open at 5:00

DANIEL BRITO APPEARANCE: The Rochester Red Wings will welcome back Daniel Brito to Frontier Field for the first time since the 23-year old was rushed into emergency surgery on July 31, 2021 in the bottom of the first inning of a Red Wings vs. Lehigh Valley game at Frontier Field. Upon completion of a first pitch and media interviews, Brito will take part in a meet-and-greet near the Red Wings Hall of Fame

$5 TICKETS: All 100 and 200-level tickets are just $5, presented by Five Star Bank

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your four-legged friends to the ballpark with you. Humans will need to purchase a $5 GA ticket and your pups get in FREE, presented by Lollypop Farm

SOFTEE BALL GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a softee ball, presented by Hammer Packaging

COLLEGE NIGHT: Every Thursday, college students, faculty and staff can purchase a $15 ticket and get $5 free diamond dollars. Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and inthe Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID.

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: Enjoy $2 beers and live music from Duke Galaxy and The Pipeliners from 5-6 pm at the 10th Inning Bar, presented by Budweiser

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (Phillies) - 6:05, gates open at 4:30

DEAF CULTURE NIGHT: The Wings have teamed up with RIT/NTID and RSD for the 3rd annual Deaf Culture Night at Frontier Field!

T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans through the gate will receive a deaf culture themed Red Wings shirt, presented by Applebee's

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us after the game for fireworks, presented by Upstate Honda Dealers

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (Phillies) - 6:05, gates open at 4:30

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT: This night is all about you, the fans! We will have Milo here and lots of in-game giveaways. Come join us as we celebrate you!

MILO THE BAT DOG APPEARANCE: For every bat Milo retrieves during the 2022 season, Flower City Group will be donating $50 to Milo's Making A Difference Campaign benefitting Bivona Child Advocacy Center and Society for Protection and Care of Children

MILO MEET & PET: After Milo is done working he'll head up to the concourse. For a $10 donation, fans will be able to pet and get a picture with The Goodest Boy! All donations will go toward Milo's Making A Difference campaign benefitting the SPCC and Bivona Child Advocacy Center

MILO CAP GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a Milo cap presented by Flower City Group

BIGGEST POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us after the game for our biggest fireworks show of the year ,presented by ESL Federal Credit Union

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (Phillies) - 1:05, gates open at 12:00

CAP GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a Red Wings Cap presented by Town and Country Pest Solutions

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Every Sunday kids 12 and under can run the bases after the game with Spikes and Mittsy, presented by Wegmans

