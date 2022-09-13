Brett Boeing Lands in Toledo for Another Year

September 13, 2022 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Forward Brett Boeing has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2022-2023 season.

Boeing spent all last year with the Walleye, posting career-highs in games played (65), goals (23), assists (23), and points (46). He added another five points (2G, 3A) in 19 playoff contests. In a pair of Walleye seasons, the Barrington, Illinois native has skated in 105 games with 66 points (32G, 34A). He also played as a plus-17 in his Walleye career. His only other pro experience came with a 12-game stint in Sweden during the 2020-21 season with five points (4G, 1A).

Boeing finished his college career at UMass-Amherst that included career-highs with 41 games played in the 2018-19 season, ten goals, and nine assists while playing as a plus-12. His efforts helped the Minutemen to the Hockey East Regular Season Championships. The 5'8", 187-pound forward started his college days playing one season at Michigan Tech in 2015-16. In total, he appeared in 101 college games with 37 points (14G, 23A) and 52 penalty minutes.

