Memphis Serves Iowa Fifth Straight Loss

September 13, 2022 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (61-75) were out-hit 10-3, dropping their fifth straight game by a score of 5-1 to the Memphis Redbirds (67-69), Tuesday at Principal Park.

Memphis scored a run in each of the first two innings on a home run from Scott Hurst and an RBI single by Kramer Robertson. They extended their lead to 3-0 in the fourth on another RBI single by Pedro Pages, closing Anderson Espinoza's line.

Espinoza allowed three runs on six hits while walking two and striking out four over his four innings of work. Iowa got a run back in the home half of the inning on a solo home run from John Hicks, but that is all the offense they could manage.

The Redbirds added two runs in the sixth inning on a bases loaded double play and a wild pitch, growing their lead to 5-1. Both bullpens kept the opposing offense off the board from there, giving Iowa their fifth straight loss.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Esteban Quiroz went 2-for-3 out of the nine-hole for Iowa, collected two of the team's three total hits. His two hits brought his average up to .183 on the year with Iowa.

- Kervin Castro and Jonathan Holder each had scoreless outings for Iowa, combining to allow two hits on three walks while striking out three over their three innings pitched.

Iowa and Memphis will play game two of their six-game series tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 12:08 PM from Principal Park. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

