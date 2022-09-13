Memphis Serves Iowa Fifth Straight Loss
September 13, 2022 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (61-75) were out-hit 10-3, dropping their fifth straight game by a score of 5-1 to the Memphis Redbirds (67-69), Tuesday at Principal Park.
Memphis scored a run in each of the first two innings on a home run from Scott Hurst and an RBI single by Kramer Robertson. They extended their lead to 3-0 in the fourth on another RBI single by Pedro Pages, closing Anderson Espinoza's line.
Espinoza allowed three runs on six hits while walking two and striking out four over his four innings of work. Iowa got a run back in the home half of the inning on a solo home run from John Hicks, but that is all the offense they could manage.
The Redbirds added two runs in the sixth inning on a bases loaded double play and a wild pitch, growing their lead to 5-1. Both bullpens kept the opposing offense off the board from there, giving Iowa their fifth straight loss.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Esteban Quiroz went 2-for-3 out of the nine-hole for Iowa, collected two of the team's three total hits. His two hits brought his average up to .183 on the year with Iowa.
- Kervin Castro and Jonathan Holder each had scoreless outings for Iowa, combining to allow two hits on three walks while striking out three over their three innings pitched.
Iowa and Memphis will play game two of their six-game series tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 12:08 PM from Principal Park. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 13, 2022
- Memphis Serves Iowa Fifth Straight Loss - Iowa Cubs
- Bechtold Homers Twice, Jurado and Henriquez Combine on Three-Hitter in 8-1 Win over Bats - St. Paul Saints
- Sánchez, Shrimp Take Advantage of Sloppy Sounds in 4-1 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Tides Blow Out Knights At Harbor Park In Series Opener - Norfolk Tides
- Bats Succumb 8-1 to Saints in Series Opener - Louisville Bats
- Sounds Drop Series Opener to Jumbo Shrimp - Nashville Sounds
- Parsons Earns 11th Win in Victory Over Iowa - Memphis Redbirds
- Wings Roast Pigs, 5-3 - Rochester Red Wings
- Albies' Five-Hit Night, Walk-Off Homer Give Stripers 5-4 Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Hens Take Series Opener in Dominating Fashion - Toledo Mud Hens
- Stripers Topple Bulls 5-4 - Durham Bulls
- RailRiders Earn 5-4 Victory Over Red Sox - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bullpen, Hall Strong in IronPigs' Loss - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Knights Fall to Tides 12-4 in Tuesday's Opener - Charlotte Knights
- Indy Outmatched in Series-Opening Loss to Toledo - Indianapolis Indians
- Storm Chasers' Pitching Shines in Series Opener in Columbus - Omaha Storm Chasers
- September 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Toledo Mud Hens (74-60) vs. Indianapolis Indians (70-64) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- C Raudy Read Released - Charlotte Knights
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 13 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- 2022 All-Star David Bednar Joins Indianapolis on Rehab Assignment - Indianapolis Indians
- Bringing the Heat: Luis Ortiz Selected by Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- Making his Mark on the Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Brett Boeing Lands in Toledo for Another Year - Toledo Mud Hens
- Rochester Red Wings Homestand Highlights - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.