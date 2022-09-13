Bats Succumb 8-1 to Saints in Series Opener

September 13, 2022 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







ST. PAUL, MN. - Reds rehabber Connor Overton makes his first rehab start and Mike Siani made his Triple-A debut but the Louisville Bats (54-82) couldn't keep up with the St. Paul Saints, dropping the series opener 8-1 at CHS Field.

St. Paul got on the board first, plating a run in the bottom of the first inning with a sacrifice fly to take an early 1-0 lead.

The Saints struck again in the next inning, this time plating two runs on an RBI double to extend the early lead to 3-0.

Louisville went down in order in the first two innings, but finally got in the hit column in the top of the third with a two out single by Lorenzo Cedrola.

Reds rehabber Connor Overton (2-2, 2.49) made his first rehab start with the Bats tonight, tossing 2.2 innings, giving up three runs on two hits with two walks while striking out four.

St. Paul continued to tack on runs, scoring two in the fourth and three in the fifth, highlighted by a two-run home run in each inning.

Cedrola continued to be the only Bats hitter to tally a base knock, adding a second single in the sixth.

The Bats finally broke into the score column in the eighth inning courtesy of a Michael Papierski solo homer to avoid the shutout and make the score 8-1, which would ultimately be the final score.

Louisville and St. Paul will play game two of the six game series tomorrow night, with first pitch set for 8:07 pm E.T. Righty Levi Stoudt (0-2, 6.48) will take the mound for the Bats with fellow righty Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0, 3.38) will get the ball for the Saints.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.