Sánchez, Shrimp Take Advantage of Sloppy Sounds in 4-1 Win

September 13, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







NASHVILLE - Jesús Sanchez homered and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp took advantage of five Nashville Sounds errors Tuesday in a 4-1 victory from First Horizon Park.

With the score tied at one in the eighth, Sánchez greeted new Sounds (81-54) reliever J.C. Mejia (0-3) with a 410-foot blast over the right field wall to put the Jumbo Shrimp (74-61) ahead for the first time. Willians Astudillo walked and stole second, scoring on a pair of Nashville errors on the same play to make it 3-1.

More sloppy Sounds defense helped add another insurance run in the ninth. Bryson Brigman singled and stole second with one out. Following a Brian Miller walk, a Nashville error on a potential inning-ending double play plated Brigman to get things to 4-1.

Eli Villalobos picked up his fourth save by getting the final four outs of the game. Jeff Lindgren yielded just one run on five hits in 6.0 strong innings before yielding to Will Stewart (6-4), who pitched 1.2 scoreless innings.

With the game scoreless in the third, Sal Frelick led off with a single. After a pair of ground outs, Jon Singleton laced a base hit for the game's first run.

The Jumbo Shrimp answered immediately though. Astudillo singled to start the fourth. After a fly out, he moved to third on Troy Johnston's base knock. Payton Henry then lifted a sacrifice fly to center to bring in Astudillo's for Jacksonville's first run.

LHP Matthew Kent (7-10, 5.08 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp in Wednesday's 8:05 p.m. ET first pitch against Nashville LHP Ethan Small (6-6, 5.43 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.