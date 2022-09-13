Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 13 vs. Lehigh Valley

September 13, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (72-62) vs. Rochester Red Wings (59-76)

Tuesday - 6:05p.m. ET - Frontier Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Noah Skirrow (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Patrick Murphy (2-3, 5.66)

BACK IN THE 'W' COLUMN: The Rochester Red Wings took the series finale in Syracuse Sunday afternoon, earning the series split...the Wings' 15-9 record against the Mets is their highest winning percentage against a single opponent this season (.625)...3B Jake Alu and LF DJ Peters each collected two hits apiece, including Alu's 8th homer in 46 games with Rochester...rehabbing LHP Mackenzie Gore made his first appearance since 7/25, the 23rd starting pitcher to take the mound for the Wings this season...he worked 1.2 innings, allowing just two hits in his Nationals organization debut before handing the ball off to RHP Tommy Romero, who earned his 7th win of the year after working 4.1 scoreless innings in relief...RHP Patrick Murphy will make the start tonight for Rochester, his 5th of the season as the Wings will look to string together wins.

ANDREW KNOCK-SON: OF Andrew Stevenson picked up a knock Sunday afternoon, marking his team-leading 137 hit of the season...should Stevenson continue at a pace of 1.12 hits/game, he would finish with 154 hits on the year, which would be the most for a Wing in a single season since 2000 when Jose Herrera collected 163 in 122 games.

Stevenson's 137 hits are already the most for a Wing since 2017 when Matt Hague finished the year with 149.

This marks the second-highest season hit total for Stevenson in eight years of professional baseball (1st, 2016 - 146)

FILLING THE LEADERBOARD: Stevenson's 137 knocks rank fourth in the International League, just six behind league leader Alec Burleson (MEM, 143 hits).

After hitting a double in the third inning on Sunday, Stevenson is now tied for second in the IL with 30 two-baggers, just five off the lead (Josh Lester, 35).

BIG DIFFERENC-IAL: Rochester currently has a +16 run differential in the month of September...if they finish the month with a positive run difference, it will be the first time since May (+35)...from June 1 to the end of August, the Wings posted a -106 run differential.

Rochester has been outscored by 60 runs in the early innings (1st-3rd), but just one in the middle innings (4th, 5th, 6th), and five late in the game (7th-9th, including extras).

SMOOTH CRIMINAL: SS Lucius Fox collected his 10th stolen base of the season Sunday giving the Wings 137 swipes on the season...the 137 mark is the most for a Rochester team since 2001, when they stole 139 bases...with 15 games remaining, the Wings are 15 stolen bases away from their 1992 mark (152), which was the most since 1944 when they stole 180.

WHERE THERE'S A WILMER, THERE'S A WAY: Catcher Wilmer Perez logged his first start in a Red Wings uniform and went 1-for-4 with a couple of scorched lineouts in the win...it marked Perez's first start in a lineup since 7/29 with Single-A Wilmington...behind the dish, Perez steered Wings pitching to a two-run effort with both runs coming from one swing of the bat in the 8th.

RETURN OF THE MAC: Major League Rehabbing LHP MacKenzie Gore logged 1.2 innings pitched Sunday in what was his Nationals organization debut...the lefty threw 36 pitches, 21 for strikes, and surrendered two hits in his first outing since being a part of the deadline deal that sent Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres...the third overall pick in the 2017 draft will make another start for the Wings on Friday.

JUST ALU IT: 3B Jake Alu hit a solo home run in the fourth inning of Sunday's contest, going 2-for-4 with the home run, an RBI, and two runs scored...last series against Syracuse, Alu went 10-for-23 (.435) with four home runs, three doubles, 10 RBI, seven runs scored and a walk...

His four long balls in six games against Syracuse are the most he's had in a six-game stretch since he hit four with Double-A Harrisburg from 4/28 (G2) - 5/4.

In 11 games since 8/31, Alu leads the Red Wings in HR (4), doubles (5), RBI (13), runs (11), and total bases (32), while tying for the lead in hits (15) with OF Andrew Stevenson.

DROP THE BASS: LF DJ Peters picked up his first multi-hit performance as a Red Wing, going 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI, and a run scored...this was the righty's first triple since 9/24/2021 with the Texas Rangers.

THREE BAG LIFE: As a team, the Red Wings rank second in the International League with 34 three-baggers, seven fewer than league-leading Indianapolis (41)...

Over their last 11 games, the Wings have hit 9 triples...this marks the most three-baggers Rochester has recorded in an 11-game stretch this season.

MURPH & TURF: Rochester sends RHP Patrick Murphy to the mound today in hopes of winning their 8th series opener in 24 tries...the former Toronto Blue Jay has appeared in 37 games (4 starts) for the Wings this season...in his previous start against Syracuse on 9/7, he worked 2.2 innings, allowing six earned on five hits.

Previous to his most recent outing, he posted a 2.45 ERA as a starter through 11 innings pitched (3 ER).

In five appearances (one start) on Tuesdays, he posts a 1.17 ERA in 7.2 innings.

KEEPING THE TEAM SEAMSTRESS IN BUSINESS: The Washington Nationals have promoted UTL Jack Dunn to Rochester from Double-A Harrisburg who, should he appear in a game, would tie the franchise record for number of different Wings to appear in a single season...should Rochester add a 78th player and set a new franchise record, it would mark the fourth consecutive season Rochester has set a new franchise record for players to have appeared in a game.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.