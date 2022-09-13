Making his Mark on the Knights

From day one of the 2022 season, Mark Payton has set the bar high. As the season nears its final weeks, the bar continues to be raised.

When the Knights wrapped up a 12-game, two-week homestand on Sunday, September 11, it was Payton who put the final stamp on the series. The 30-year-old hit the first pitch he saw for a home run. Eight innings later, the last pitch he saw won the game for the Knights.

Payton's two-homer game on September 11th was his third of the season. He also launched two homers on August 17th and again on September 7th.

As the Knights enter the final road trip of the 2022 season - Payton continue to climb the ranks in Charlotte Knights single-season franchise history. As of the games played through Sunday, September 11, Payton is hitting .296 with 128 hits, 80 runs scored, 237 total bases, 27 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs, 85 RBIs, 13 stolen bases and a .371 on-base percentage. He's appeared in 110 games and earned his first promotion to the Chicago White Sox on September 2.

SINGLE-SEASON KNIGHTS RANKS

Currently (through games on September 11), he is three runs scored away from moving into a four-way tie for 10th place, he is four home runs away from moving into a three-way tie for 10th place, six RBIs away from moving into a tie with Jeff Liefer for 10th place, seven doubles away from moving into a four-way tie for 10th place and one triple away from moving into a 11-way tie for seventh place. He is also 16 hits away from moving into a tie for 10th place (three-way tie).

