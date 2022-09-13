C Raudy Read Released

C Raudy Read was released by the Chicago White Sox organization (as of 9/12). In 10 games with the Knights this season, Read hit .313 (10-for-32) with five runs scored, one home run and four RBIs. He was promoted to the Charlotte Knights from Double-A Birmingham on August 23 after hitting .302 with 17 home runs and 67 RBIs for the Barons this season.

RHP Nicholas Padilla, who was claimed off waivers by the Chicago White Sox from the Chicago Cubs on September 9, was added to Charlotte's active roster today. Padilla, 25, was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 13th round of the 2015 MLB June Amateur Draft.

Born in the Bronx, NY, Padilla has split his 2022 season between High-A, Double-A, Triple-A and the majors. He made his major league debut with the Cubs on August 23 and allowed one run over 1.2 innings pitched. He was designated for assignment by the Cubs on September 6. In 10 games with Triple-A Iowa this season, Padilla posted a 1-0 mark with one save and a 1.23 ERA in 14.2 innings pitched. He went 1-1 with two saves and a 2.82 ERA in 22.1 innings pitched with Double-A Tennessee earlier this season. In seven games with High-A South Bend this season, Padilla went 1-0 with one save and a 1.80 ERA (10.0 IP).

