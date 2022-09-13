SWB RailRiders Game Notes

Worcester Red Sox (69-65) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (72-61)

Game 136 | Home Game 67 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Tuesday, September 12, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Bryan Mata (1-0, 3.00) vs RHP Chi Chi González (2-3, 4.36)

MATA: Earned win, 6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K vs Buffalo 9/4 (5-2 W)

GONZÁLEZ: No decision, 4.1 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, BB, 3 K @ Durham 9/7 (7-6 W)

LAST TIME OUT

DURHAM, NC (September 11, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (73-61) busted out for 14 runs and 17 hits in a big win over the Durham Bulls 14-2 on Sunday. With the victory, SWB stays tied with Jacksonville in second place and moves to just a game and a half back of first.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored four runs in the first inning. A bunt single from Tyler Wade got things started. He scored on a double from Blake Perkins. Ryan LaMarre would rip an RBI single followed by a two-run single from Rob Brantly. The RailRiders put up five hits in an eight-batter first against Durham starter Easton McGee.

Jhony Birto returned from the injured list for his first outing since August 16. Coming back from a shoulder issue, he struck out a pair in a 1-2-3 first, his only inning of work. Sean Boyle took over from the second on, surrendering a pair of runs on a solo homer and an RBI triple, both from Luke Raley. He tossed five innings with eight strikeouts. The SWB offense exploded for ten runs from the sixth inning on. LaMarre ripped a two-run home run in the sixth for his third home run of the series. Perkins drove in another in the seventh. Chris Owings hit a two-run homer in the eighth and a three-run shot against position player Joe Hudson in the ninth. Armando Alvarez also homered in the ninth inning as the RailRiders cruised to a 14-2 win.

The victory locked up the six-game series win with the RailRiders taking four. Their only two losses came on walk-offs on Monday and Friday. SWB was leading both of those games. Boyle (3-1) earned the win on Sunday. Durham starter Easton McGee (5-8) lasted two innings and suffered the loss.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are at home for their final six-game homestand of the season to host the Worcester Red Sox. The last time the WooSox were at PNC Field, the RailRiders won four of six games while outscoring their foes 34-31. SWB needs to win four games this week to win the season series.

STILL ALIVE - With just 15 days to go in the regular season, only three teams in the International League East have been eliminated from postseason play (Rochester, Syracuse and Charlotte). Norfolk is the furthest back (9 GB) with an elimination number of seven. The top six are within five and half games of first-place Durham.

WHAT'S LEFT - The RailRiders play six games against Worcester at home, followed by six games on the road against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. They'll return home on September 26 for the final homestand of the year, beginning with a rain suspended game and three more contests against the Buffalo Bisons. All three of those teams are currently below SWB in the standings.

EYES ON BULLS - The first-place Durham Bulls on the road to begin a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers tonight at 7:05 PM. They host the Norfolk Tides next week before finishing the season on the road against the Charlotte Knights.

SHRIMPY-SHRIMPY-SHRIMPY - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are currently tied with the RailRiders for second place. They face the Nashville Sound tonight at 8:05 PM EST. They'll host the Charlotte Knights next week and finish on the road at Norfolk. SWB split their season series against the Shrimp.

MAKIN' MOVES - The following transactions have affected the RailRiders since they last played on Sunday. Ronald Guzmán was outrighted to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Ben Rortvedt was optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Chasen Shreve was added today.

MAN OH MANDY - Armando Alvarez was clutch last week in the series against the Bulls. He hit home runs in back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday including a go-ahead solo home run on Friday night in the ninth. He gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre the lead in the eighth inning on Saturday with a two-run single with two outs and a 3-2 count. Alvarez went 11-for-25 in the series with three homers and six driven in. This comes after going just 1-for-11 in the last home series against the Syracuse Mets.

CHRISY WAKE UP- Chris Owings smacked two home runs in Sunday's finale against the Bulls. It was his first multi-homer game since_. Owings has hits in five of his last seven games played, dating back to September 3. He is 11-for-24 (.458) with three home runs and 10 RBI in that span.

RYAN & THE LAST DRAGON - Ryan LaMarre is 19 for his last 46 (.413) in his last fourteen games since August 19. He has hits in twelve of those games. Prior to this stretch, LaMarre had gone 14 for his first 67 (.209) in 27 games. The 33-year-old swatted three home runs last week in Durham.

STREAKY - Armando Alvarez has a seven-game hit streak and an eight-game on-base streak... Chris Owings, Blake Perkins and Michael Beltre each have seven-game on-base streaks... Rob Brantly and Ben Rortvedt have five-game on-base streaks...

(K)LOSING IN - Matt Krook tallied three strikeouts on Friday, bringing his season total to 144. It's the most strikeouts for a SWB pitcher since Brandon Duckworth struck out 150 in 2001. The all-time franchise record is 152, set by Carlton Loewer in 1997.

ON DECK - Wednesday is Waggin' Wednesday and $1 Hot Dog Night at PNC Field. Fans can bring their four-legged canine friends to the game, presented by Magic 93. $1 Dog Night is presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (85-56) defeated the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday 10-4. Their lead in the AL East is back to 5.5 games. They had Monday off and start a quick two-game series tonight against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway. Gerrit Cole faces Nick Pivetta at 7:10 PM... The Somerset Patriots (81-49) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats 8-7 on Sunday, snapping a five-game win streak and halting a potential sweep in their final road trip of the regular season. The Patriots featured four Major League rehabbers: Harrison Bader, Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton and Miguel Castro. Their final homestand of the regular season begins tonight. Yoendrys Gómez is on the mound against Portland at 6:35 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades' final game of the year was rained out on Sunday. They finished the season 71-49. Jasson Domínguez earned SAL Player of the Week. He hit .400 with three homers... The Tampa Tarpons were also rained out in their final game of the year on Sunday. The Tarpons finished the 2022 season with a 61-67 record...

