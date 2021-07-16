Tickets for Holy Cross Football at Polar Park on Sale Now

The Worcester Red Sox put tickets are on sale for the Holy Cross football game at Polar Park on Saturday, October 23.

The historic matchup will feature Patriot League foes College of the Holy Cross and Colgate University in a Football Championship Series (FCS) gridiron game beginning at 5:00 pm at Polar Park, the new home of the Worcester Red Sox.

Tickets are available at polarpark.com/holycross. General admission tickets are just $15. End zone seats are $20, sideline seats are priced at $30, and Worcester Wall seats are $35. Other specific seating and pricing can be found at polarpark.com.

Fans may also want to check out details on exclusive Tailgating Spots located on the field behind the sidelines. Visit polarpark.com/holycross or call the WooSox at 508-500-8888 for more information regarding tailgating and joining the wait list for suites.

