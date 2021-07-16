Defensive Blunders Sink I-Cubs in 5-3 Loss to Toledo

TOLEDO, OH - The Iowa Cubs (25-36) dropped game four of their series against the Toledo Mud Hens (35-27) on Friday night, coming up short in a 5-3 matchup at Fifth Third Field.

Iowa got the scoring started in the top of the second, capitalizing on a leadoff single from Nick Martini and an RBI base hit from Ian Miller to drive in the first run of the game. They added on another run in the fourth on two more singles and a trio of walks - including one with the bases loaded - to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

Meanwhile, Iowa starter Matt Swarmer was nearly perfect against the Mud Hens' lineup. Swarmer retired the first ten Toledo batters in order before allowing his first base runner on a walk in the bottom of the fourth.

The Mud Hens finally got something going off Swarmer in the sixth when Willi Castro broke up the no-hit bid with a double off the center field wall. Toledo followed it up with a triple and took advantage of an Iowa throwing error to tie the game at two.

Though Michael Hermosillo launched his sixth home run of the season in the top of the seventh to briefly give the I-Cubs a 3-2 advantage, the Mud Hens weren't done either. They used a single, a double, and another Iowa error to plate three in the bottom of the eighth, lifting them to a 5-3 lead.

From there, Wladimir Pinto shut down the I-Cubs in the ninth, earning the save and locking down the victory for the Mud Hens, who now hold a 3-1 lead in the series.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Ian Miller extended his hitting streak to eight games with a 1-for-4 night. It's Miller's longest streak of the season and ties the I-Cubs team high, previously reached by Sergio Alcántara and Abiatal Avelino.

Matt Swarmer came one out shy of completing his second consecutive quality start for the I-Cubs, tossing 5.2 innings and allowing only two unearned runs. His six strikeouts tonight are the most he's registered in an I-Cubs uniform this season.

Nick Martini went 2-for-3 tonight with a walk. He is now 5-for-7 with two runs scored over his last two games.

Dakota Mekkes was credited with the loss tonight, his first of the season. He is now 1-1 for the I-Cubs in 2021.

Iowa will play Toledo again tomorrow in game five of the series, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 CT. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

