Díaz Homers Twice as Five-Run Jacksonville Seventh Bests Bulls
July 16, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
DURHAM, N.C. - Lewin Díaz homered twice on Friday and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp scored five runs in the seventh inning to down the Durham Bulls 9-4 from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
The score was tied at four when Brian Miller led off the seventh with a single. Durham (42-20) reliever Brent Honeywell (1-1) balked Miller to second, and two batters later, Justin Twine doubled down the left field line to give Jacksonville (33-29) the lead. After a Bryson Brigman base hit put runners on the corners, Santiago Chavez delivered a pinch-hit RBI single to plate Twine. Díaz followed by smashing a three-run bomb, his second of the game, to make it 9-4.
The Jumbo Shrimp jumped out to an early lead. Zach Zehner singled to lead off a scoreless second inning. After a strikeout, Brigman singled and a passed ball put runners on second and third. Brian Anderson, who was playing in his first major league rehab game with Jacksonville, lifted a sacrifice fly to left for the game's first run. Díaz then crushed a two-run shot to put the tally at 3-0.
An inning later, Corey Bird walked and stole second base to begin the frame. Two batters later, Miller singled him in to increase the advantage to 4-0.
The Bulls started chipping away in the fifth. René Pinto walked with out out and moved to second on a Miles Mastrobuoni single. Joseph Odom then registered an RBI single for Durham's first run.
Back-to-back one-out doubles by Kevin Padlo and Mike Ford, with the latter scoring a run, put Durham within 4-2 in the sixth. After a punchout by Jacksonville reliever Tommy Eveld (2-1), Pinto hit a two-run home run over the tall wall in left to equalize the score at four.
Jake Fishman made the spot start for the Jumbo Shrimp, yielding just one run on three hits in a career-high 4.1 innings. He struck out six and walked one. Following 1.2 frames from Eveld, Sean Guenther pitched 2.0 scoreless innings and Colton Hock tossed a perfect ninth.
The Jumbo Shrimp send LHP Shawn Morimando (2-3, 4.87 ERA) to the mound in Saturday's 6:35 p.m. contest at Durham. Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on www.Facebook.com/ESPN690Jax.
