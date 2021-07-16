Syracuse Mets 2021 Season Extended to October 3rd, Ten Games Added

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets 2021 season has been extended to October 3rd with ten additional games added to the schedule that will be played as a new postseason tournament format called the "Triple-A Final Stretch." This will expand the Syracuse schedule to 130 games total. The ten additional games will be played from September 22nd to October 3rd after the current 120-game schedule ends on September 19th. Syracuse will play five games on the road at Scranton Wilkes-Barre from Wednesday, September 22nd to Sunday, September 26th. Then, Syracuse will end the season at home with five games against the Buffalo Bisons from Wednesday, September 29th to Sunday, October 3rd at NBT Bank Stadium.

In both the Triple-A East and Triple-A West Leagues a 2021 Regular Season Champion will be named based on overall winning percentage through the originally scheduled 120-game season. Then, among all 30 Triple-A teams, there will be a single 2021 Triple-A Final Stretch winner based on the highest overall winning percentage during the ten-game final stretch. Tiebreakers will be used if needed.

Tickets for Syracuse Mets home games through August 1st are currently available. Fans can purchase tickets at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium, over the phone during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), or online anytime at syracusemets.com. Tickets for Syracuse Mets home games from August 17th to October 3rd will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 23rd at 10 a.m.

