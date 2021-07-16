Jumbo Shrimp Faith & Family Night Returns on August 7

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's annual Faith & Family Night will return on Saturday, August 7, with the club hosting a postgame testimonial from former Jacksonville Jaguars ROAR cheerleader Shenette Doyle and a Christian comedy set presented by Sight and Sound productions with comedian Ron Barnett.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and first pitch between the Jumbo Shrimp and the Norfolk Tides is set for 6:35 p.m. Doyle's testimonial and Barnett's comedic performance will take place following the game.

A native of Jacksonville and retired Jacksonville Jaguars ROAR cheerleader, Doyle has served the city as a mental health therapist for seven years. She earned Miss Florida International 2006, and has served as a seasoned motivational speaker and has encouraged girls from throughout the United States and even Zimbabwe, Africa. Doyle continues to focus on the wholeness of others, and is currently studying to pass the state exam to become a licensed mental health therapist.

Barnett is a comedian who has built a reputation as a solid performer who utilizes self-deprecation, characters and voices along with comical insights that are hilarious and entertaining, while also being appropriate for any audience.

Additionally, the first 2,000 fans through the gates on August 7 will receive a Jumbo Shrimp backpack, courtesy of Baptist Health & Wolfson Children's Hospital.

Tickets are available on www.jaxshrimp.com or by calling the Miller Electric Box Office at (904) 358-2846. Special discounted group rates are also available by giving the Jumbo Shrimp a call at (904) 358-2846.

