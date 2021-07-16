Marlins' Anderson to Rehab with Jumbo Shrimp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder Brian Anderson will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment Friday for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp when the team plays the Durham Bulls at Durham Bulls Athletic Ballpark.

Anderson was originally placed on the 10-day injured list on May 25 with a left shoulder subluxation. On June 14, the Marlins transferred him to the 60-day injured list.

Prior to the injury, Anderson was slashing .250/.316/.371 with three home runs, and 11 RBIs in 35 games played. Anderson was originally selected by the Marlins in the third round of the 2014 draft after a three-year collegiate career at the University of Arkansas. During his freshman year in 2012, he helped the Razorbacks to a College World Series appearance, and his team finished the campaign ranked third in the nation.

Anderson has played 173 games in Jacksonville, spending a majority of the 2016 and 2017 campaigns with the Jumbo Shrimp when they were the Marlins' Double-A affiliate. In 2017, Anderson represented the Marlins in the All-Star Futures Game in addition to being named a Southern League mid-season All-Star. The Marlins promoted Anderson to the majors for the first time on September 1, 2017, and he made his MLB debut that day going 1-for-3 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Edmond, Okla. native made the 2018 Opening Day roster out of Spring Training, and finished fourth in the National League Rookie of the Year balloting at the end of the season. In 2019, Anderson finished with a career-high 20 home runs and .811 OPS.

Anderson will become the 12th Marlin to rehab with the Jumbo Shrimp this season, joining catcher Jorge Alfaro, first baseman/outfielder Garrett Cooper, infielders Jazz Chisholm, José Devers and Miguel Rojas, outfielders Starling Marté and Lewis Brinson and right-handed pitchers Elieser Hernández, Jordan Holloway, Nick Neidert and Jorge Guzmán.

