Indianapolis Indians Charities Introduces Circle City Donor Club
July 16, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis Indians Charities (IIC) today unveiled the Circle City Donor Club, providing a new way for fans to donate to IIC while receiving love in return. The Donor Club has four levels ($50, $75, $100, $250) and each donor threshold receives benefits. Fans interested in impacting Central Indiana can join the Donor Club here.
"This is an exciting day for Indianapolis Indians Charities as our nonprofit continuously seeks ways to leave its mark on the community," said Jo Garcia, Indianapolis Indians Charities Community Outreach Manager. "Fan and partner donations are the lifelines to our organization and its ability to positively influence youth, families and those in need in Central Indiana."
Beginning today and continuing through Sunday, July 18 at 11:59 PM EST, the first 50 donors to make a minimum $50 donation are guaranteed to win a Sun King gift card. To be eligible, donors must be 21 years of age or older.
Since its inception in Sept. 2019, IIC has poured over $630,000 back into the community. Over $85,000 and 180-plus volunteer hours can be attributed to baseball and softball field renovations in the Circle City. Further, IIC donated 500 lunches to local nurses on #NationalNursesDay and recently funded 490 league fees and uniforms for Indy RBI participants among many other notable charity efforts.
Circle City Donor Club levels and benefits are highlighted below:
$50 Donor Benefits
Indians-branded swag including a sticker and a koozie
Name listed on the Circle City Donor Club webpage
First notice of Indianapolis Indians Charities events and Indians community events
$5 Sun King gift card to the first 50 $50 donations
$75 Donor Benefits
Indians-branded swag including a tote bag, sticker and a koozie
Name listed on the Circle City Donor Club webpage
Name listed in Indianapolis Indians Charities annual fiscal year report
First notice of Indianapolis Indians Charities events and Indians community events
$5 Sun King gift card to the first 50 $75 donations
$100 Donor Benefits
Indians-branded swag including a water bottle, tote bag, sticker and a koozie
Two (2) tickets to an Indians home game
Acknowledgement on Indians social media accounts and the Circle City Donor Club webpage
Name listed in Indianapolis Indians Charities annual fiscal year report
First notice of Indianapolis Indians Charities events and Indians community events
$10 Sun King gift card to the first 100 $100 donations
$250 Donor Benefits
Indians-branded swag including sunglasses, a water bottle, tote bag, sticker and a koozie
Two (2) tickets to an Indians home game
One-time online coupon code for 20% off Indians merchandise
Acknowledgement on Indians social media accounts and the Circle City Donor Club webpage
Name listed on Victory Field marquee with photo distributed to donor electronically
Name listed in Indianapolis Indians Charities annual fiscal year report
First notice of Indianapolis Indians Charities events and Indians community events
$15 Sun King gift card to the first 50 $250 donations
